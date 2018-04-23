23 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Militants Withdraw Ultimatum to Buhari On Boroh's Recall

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emma Amaize

Warri — THE Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, and a coalition of nine militant groups in the Niger Delta have withdrawn the four-week ultimatum they gave President Muhammadu Buhari to reinstate the sacked Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier General Paul Boroh (retd) or risk fresh attacks on oil installations.

In a communiqué by RNDA leader, 'General' Johnmark Ezon-Ebi, after a meeting at Bini River, Egbema Creek, Delta State, the militants declared support for the Federal Government's programme to deal with the underdevelopment challenges facing the region and urged other militants to act likewise.

The communiqué read: "The Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, in coalition with nine militant groups, have withdrawn its four-week ultimatum given to the Federal Government to reinstate Boroh or face renewed attacks on oil facilities and installation across the Niger Delta region.

"With the withdrawal of our ultimatum, we pledge to support the new Presidential Amnesty Coordinator, Professor Charles Dokubo, and urge him to work hard to improve the fortunes of the programme to fully address the challenges confronting it, as well as work with agitating militant groups in collaboration with well-meaning stakeholders such as Pan Niger Delta Peoples Congress, PNDPC."

Nigeria

Nollywood Actor Yul Edochie Declares Intention to Run for Presidency

Yul Edochie, Nollywood actor and the son of veteran movie star, Mr Pete Edochie, Monday declared his intention to vie… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.