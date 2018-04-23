23 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Dino Melaye Arrested On His Way to Morocco

Photo: Vanguard
Dino Melaye.

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senator Dino Melaye , APC, Kogi West has just been arrested by the Police at the International wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport.

Senator Dino Melaye was picked at the airport on his way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Government after checking in.

When Vanguard contacted his Senior Legislative Aide, Samuel Melaye, he said, " Iam on my way to the Airport now, I cannot say anything now, but I will get back to you."

The Senator representing Kogi West said on his Twitter handle that he has just been arrested at the Abuja international airport.

I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Govt after checking in.

Dino Melaye after he was arrested at the airport

Read the original article on Vanguard.

