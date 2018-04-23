Nigeria: Govt Lauds Pre-Colonial Technology in Nigeria

Benin City — The Federal Government has called on Nigerians to improve the science and technology bequeathed on them by their forefathers long before the country's emergence.Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, made the call at the public presentation of a book entitled, "Ogiamien and the Illusion of Kingship in Benin" written by the Esogban of Benin Kingdom, Chief David Edebiri in Benin City, Edo State

He commended the level of advancement in technology by the Benin in bronze casting and said there was no doubt that science and technology originated from Benin."I long visited the museum and I also went to Igun Street to see the technology in the casting of these bronze works of arts so as to draw the attention of Nigerians to the importance which our ancestors attached to science and technology so that we no longer have any reasons to think that science and technology innovation is not for us but for other people.

"We need to work harder and improve even on the achievements of our ancestors," he said.On his part, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, commended the author for setting the record straight with his book adding that the author has continued to be a limelight to the people of Benin.He called on other Nigerians to emulate his kind of person and contribute to the survival of the country.

In his opening remarks, the author, Edebiri, said non-teaching of history in secondary schools has created wide space for "Charlatans" to thrive disseminating distorted information to the public.He called on the Federal Government to hasten the process of reinstating the teaching of history in secondary schools.

According to him, "I am saddened with our growing lack of historical sense."In this regard, I wish to use this opportunity to call on the Federal and State Governments to, as a matter of deliberate national policy, accelerate the process of teaching Nigerian history in all secondary schools across the country.

"in a similar vein, I wish to call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to institute a policy of celebrating books in Nigeria by organising book - fairs that will attract international participation.

To revive reading culture in the country, the Benin chief called on the Edo Government to revive moribund state and communities library services across the state.

Speaking on the book, Edebiri said it is a timely effort to document for posterity the facts of the subject matter that has been of public concern in recent times.

"Either for lack of knowledge or a deliberate effort at distorting the facts, the Ogiamen phenomenon in Benin history suddenly assumed a dangerous center stage in our traditional and indeed, national discourse.

"I followed the development with keen interest and was amazed at the monstrous falsehood that we being peddled by some of our people. "Given my knowledge of this matter, I considered it a duty to intervene and set the record straight. "I have therefore by this publication, put at the disposal of the misinformed and indeed the general public, the true position which the Ogiamen title occupies in the Benin system," he stated.