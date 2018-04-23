Tanzania: Volunteers Now Envisage End to Plastic Pollution

Arusha — INCREASED resilience has been termed as a key measure in addressing adverse impacts of climate change, as volunteers turned up in huge numbers to mark the Earth Day at Themi Living Garden in Arusha Municipality.

The remark was given at the garden, during an event organised by Oikos - a non-profit organisation, during the celebrations with the aim to raise awareness about climate change. Emphasis was laid on pollution and environmental issues, as well as influencing changes in policy and human behaviour.

This year's theme of the Earth Day is 'End Plastic Pollution'.

The Ecoboma Project Manager, Mr Godlove Stephen, said here that Oikos emphasises the importance of investing on the capacity of vulnerable communities to adapt and recover from climate change-related shocks.

Environmental conservation activities include collection of hard waste that had been transported by floods from city centre and uphill areas to the garden, planting of trees and raising awareness among the community members took place at the area.

In the event, that was sponsored by the European Union (EU) through Ecoboma Project, Oikos staff were joined by Sombetini Primary School pupils, some Arusha City Council staff, members of a Women Group caterers, some artists who use the gardens as well as other citizens who volunteered for that cause. Earth Day is officially celebrated on April 22 of every year.

While many areas of Tanzania have been badly affected by the on-going heavy rains and floods, Themi Living Garden, that is a women-led community centre for the dissemination of urban edible gardening set in a green space in the centre of Arusha, is one of the areas that have been damaged by the rains.

A lot of garbage, plastics, clothing and others are taken down by floods due to lack of proper waste management.

"The effects of climate change are evident and affect most of the rural and urban communities in Tanzania. We would like to emphasise again the importance to increase capacities of vulnerable communities to adapt to impacts of climate change.