Nigerian Army Arrests Pipeline Vandals, Cultists

In the bid to nab criminal activities around Lagos and Ogun states, soldiers of the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army have arrested 15 suspected pipeline vandals at Ilara and Imagbon areas of Ikorodu, 23 suspected cultists in the Ejinrin area of Ikorodu, and seven suspected impostors.

Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, disclosed this to newsmen at the weekend at the 174 Battalion, Ikorodu area of Lagos.Udoh was represented by the Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Moundhey Ali. The GOC, who said the suspects were arrested at different times and locations, explained that the arrests were as a result of intensive surveillance and intelligence gathering. He said the troops raided some suspected vandals at Ilara and Imagbon areas of Ikorodu to stop them from vandalising the country's pipelines.

"The suspected vandals, armed with AK-47 rifles, fired sporadically and fled on sighting the troops. Items recovered from them include one wooden boat, 40 empty jerry cans each weighing 50 litres and a 1,000-metre-long hose, used in siphoning products.The recovered items were destroyed and no arrest was made," he said.

"While on anti-bunkering patrol along Imoro Creek in Ikorodu, troops discovered sabotaged points along the NNPC pipeline including a loading area in the creek for siphoned products where eight suspected vandals were arrested. Items recovered include 10 vehicles, 31 jerry cans loaded with refined products, 77 empty jerry cans, three coolers, nine mobile phones and substances suspected to be hard drugs. Another set of 1,320 empty jerry cans were discovered and destroyed".

The suspects are: Muftau Saliu, Segun Oladipupo, Akeem Adeniyi, Bukola Adepoju, Wasiu Jamiu, Abiodun Akindode, Azeez Ibrahim, and Matthew Oboregbeyen.Taiwo Ayomide was arrested at Ademola Hotel beside Yasmin Mosque Sagamu. He was dressed in military camouflage while extorting money from unsuspecting citizens. Items recovered from him include identity card, camouflage uniform, green beret and a military belt.

He is undergoing preliminary investigations before he will be handed over to the Nigerian Police. Mr. Bello Kasimu a dismissed soldier was arrested at Flower general area opposite Fish Farm Ikorodu wearing a camouflage T-shirt. He specializes in escorting trucks to all parts of the country while parading himself .as serving personnel. Items recovered are; 1 fake Military ID card, a mobile phone, Court Affidavit, ATM card and a brown wallet.

Mr. Ale Victor Michael of No 3 Tony Marshall Street, Ajasakoma Ipaja was arrested along Iba Road on 14 April 2018, dressed on Military Camouflage T-Shirt and Desert boot impersonating as a soldier. Items found in his possession are; 1 Nigerian Army Batch, 2 Camouflage T-Shirts, 1 Daga knife, 1 Royal Ranger ID card, 1 Lieutenant Rank and 2 Nigerian Army Letters of Recommendation.

"Mr. Adetileyin Segun of block 2 flat 1 Camp 3 was arrested on 13 April 2018 for impersonating as a soldier. Mr. Olarewaju Yusuf of No 5 Idowu close OjoAlaba Road was arrested on 11 April 2018 for impersonating as a soldier. He was in possession of an Army camouflage cap, claiming to be Air force personnel.

Mr. Ibrahim Isa aka (Malaika) was arrested on 15 April 2018 the suspect claim to be a soldier to commit criminal crimes. Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, a dismissed soldier was arrested on 15 April 2018 for assault and impersonation. He added that over 50 suspected cultists from "Eiye" confraternity were conducting physical training for new recruits, initiation and planning of robbery/kidnap activities. Their arrest followed an intensive surveillance and intelligence report to uncover the locations and activities of the cult group.

23 of the suspected cultists were arrested while others escaped". Udoh expressed appreciation to the general public and particularly the people of Lagos and Ogun states for their continuous cooperation.

He urged them to always give timely information that would help the Division in its operations."The suspects are undergoing preliminary investigation after which they will be handed over to the appropriate security agencies for further investigations and prosecution," he said.He urged members of the public to continue to always reach out and call the numbers below or contact the nearest military barracks for timely useful information.

