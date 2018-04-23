22 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Mumtaz Attends Kassala State MPs' Oath Taking Ceremony

Kassala — The new members of the Legislative Assembly in Kassala State Sunday took oath of office in presence of the Minister for Federal Government, Hamid Mumtaz, and the Wali (Governor) of the state and other senior officials.

The Minister Mumtaz told the official ceremony that the oath taking, which came in implementation of the recommendations made by the national dialogue, proves that the process is on the right track and that it equally demonstrate that the government has one reference which is the National Accord.

He said the National Dialogue process was heading towards its objectives, stressing that the national dialogue has reached a conclusion for discarding war and opting for peace and that dialogue is the only way out for reaching solutions to all challenges facing the homeland.

He said the establishment of the local assemblies is aimed to involve all people at all levels in the power and that the local government is aimed to achieve the political partnership among the various levels of government.

He said the local council is one of the most important pillars of the federal government system and that it is a just system that set the foundation for genuine political partnership among the various components and groups of the community.

He said Sudan has set a foot on the real political stability and economic development and that people should no longer tolerate any breaches of laws for gaining rights.

Read the original article on SNA.

