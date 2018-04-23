22 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Acting Finance Minister Meets Human Rights Independent Expert

Khartoum — The Acting Finance Minister, Dr. Abdul Rahman Derar has called on the international community to lift the economic sanctions imposed on Sudan, totally, by lifting its name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism, the serious work for solving its debt problem and dealing with the negative impacts of the sanctions.

The minister who met, Sunday, at his office, the visiting Human Rights Independent Expert in Sudan. Arstide Nononsi has affirmed the continuation of the negative effects of the sanctions on the vital sectors including health, education, the productive sectors, and the infrastructures including railways and aviation.

Dr. Derar has underlined that the Sudanese people still suffering the negative impacts of the economic sanction in food, cloth and education, besides the high cost of the development foreign finance, noting that the government is exerting utmost efforts to improve the living conditions via implementation of the Economic Program as top priority.

The Human Rights official has pledged to provide the technical assistances and the capacity building besides, working out the necessary recommendations to continue the improvement of human right s situation in Sudan and provision of the requested assistances for a total lifting of the economic sanctions imposed on the country.

