Sudan: FVP Meets Delegation of 'Respect Time Organization'

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has underscored importance of respecting the time and making use of time in increasing production and productivity.

This came when the First Vice-President meta t the Council of Ministers delegation of Respect Time Organization led by its honorary Chairman , Field Marshal Abdul-Rahman Suwar-al-Dahab. Minister of Culture. Al-Tayeb Hassan Bedawi was in attendance.

Field Marshal Suwar-al-Dahab said Time Respect is a new organization concerns with respect time, for time, he explained, is the lifeline of progress of nations.

He added the organization prompted people to respect time to contribute to progress and prosperity of the country.

Minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb Hassan Bedawi , on his part, said the First Vice-President has appreciated this communal notion consisting with state reform programs and national dialogue recommendations, disclosing that that the First Vice-President has directed the organization to initiate a national campaign for respect time targeting youngsters , students of general high educational institutions.

Chairman of the Organization, Brig. (Rtd.) Hassan Osman Ibrahim, said time is a national economic wealth, adding that the First Vice-President pledged sponsorship and support to the organization activities.