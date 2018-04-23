22 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Meets Delegation of 'Respect Time Organization'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has underscored importance of respecting the time and making use of time in increasing production and productivity.

This came when the First Vice-President meta t the Council of Ministers delegation of Respect Time Organization led by its honorary Chairman , Field Marshal Abdul-Rahman Suwar-al-Dahab. Minister of Culture. Al-Tayeb Hassan Bedawi was in attendance.

Field Marshal Suwar-al-Dahab said Time Respect is a new organization concerns with respect time, for time, he explained, is the lifeline of progress of nations.

He added the organization prompted people to respect time to contribute to progress and prosperity of the country.

Minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb Hassan Bedawi , on his part, said the First Vice-President has appreciated this communal notion consisting with state reform programs and national dialogue recommendations, disclosing that that the First Vice-President has directed the organization to initiate a national campaign for respect time targeting youngsters , students of general high educational institutions.

Chairman of the Organization, Brig. (Rtd.) Hassan Osman Ibrahim, said time is a national economic wealth, adding that the First Vice-President pledged sponsorship and support to the organization activities.

Sudan

First Group of Refugees in Chad Returns Home to Darfur

The first group of 53 Sudanese refugees living in Chad has returned home to North Darfur more than a decade after… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.