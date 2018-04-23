23 April 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kilimanjaro Starts 26 Factories

By Queen Isack

IN a period of five months at least 26 industries have been established in Kilimanjaro region. The move is in line with the government instructions that each region must establish at least 100 industries by December 2018.

Regional business officer, Mr Richard Pweleza told the 'Daily News' that until March 2018 Siha district had established one industry, Hai three, Moshi District five, Rombo two and Same fifteen while Moshi Municipal and Mwanga still do not have new industries.

He said each district council has been instructed to establish a certain number of industries basing on its geographical position and economic status. He said the goals were set for November 2017 to December 2018. Pweleza said before November 2017 the region had 192 factories.

He said some of them were already shut down and that the current efforts include reviving the old ones and establishing new ones.

"Many industries have been closed due to various factors including lack of raw materials, international competition, imported goods from neighbouring countries through illegal routes and lack of modern technology in production and failure to face market challenges," he said.

He added that some of investors also were not committed to reviving and promote industrial development. He explained that the region has already begun encouraging various stakeholders to come up with ideas and capital to revive industries.

