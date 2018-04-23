Sudan: International Cooperation Minister Receives Russian Delegation

Khartoum — The Minister for International Cooperation, Idris Suleiman, on Sunday received the delegation of the "Russian Green Leaves Company", currently on visit to the Sudan.

The Minister said his meeting with the Russian company was fruitful and reviewed a number of issues of economic nature.

He underlined that the Sudanese Russian relations have been witnessing continued progress and that the meeting has shown the seriousness of this Russian company to invest in the Sudan in the agriculture, animal resources, basic infrastructures such as road and bridges.

The Minister said his Ministry would work closely with the Russian accompany to remove any possible hurdle the investing company could face.

The head of the Russian company delegation has said Sudan has become the target of investors from many areas of the world given Sudan's huge potentials and resources.

He stressed that his company intends to carry out a number of investment programmes in the Sudan in partnership with both the private and public sectors in the Sudan.