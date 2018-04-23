22 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: International Cooperation Minister Receives Russian Delegation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister for International Cooperation, Idris Suleiman, on Sunday received the delegation of the "Russian Green Leaves Company", currently on visit to the Sudan.

The Minister said his meeting with the Russian company was fruitful and reviewed a number of issues of economic nature.

He underlined that the Sudanese Russian relations have been witnessing continued progress and that the meeting has shown the seriousness of this Russian company to invest in the Sudan in the agriculture, animal resources, basic infrastructures such as road and bridges.

The Minister said his Ministry would work closely with the Russian accompany to remove any possible hurdle the investing company could face.

The head of the Russian company delegation has said Sudan has become the target of investors from many areas of the world given Sudan's huge potentials and resources.

He stressed that his company intends to carry out a number of investment programmes in the Sudan in partnership with both the private and public sectors in the Sudan.

Sudan

First Group of Refugees in Chad Returns Home to Darfur

The first group of 53 Sudanese refugees living in Chad has returned home to North Darfur more than a decade after… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.