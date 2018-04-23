22 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Acting Foreign Minister Receives Credentials of New British Ambassador

Khartoum — The acting Foreign Minister, Mohamed Abdalla Idris, received Sunday a copy of the credentials of the new Ambassador of Britain to Sudan, Arfan siddiq, prior to their delivery to the President of the Republic.

The new Ambassador of Britain has conveyed to the acting minister the greetings of the British Foreign Minister.

The acting Foreign Minister has welcomed the British ambassador, affirming that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will fully cooperate with him and will facilitate his mission in Sudan.

He asked the new ambassador of Britain to convey his greetings to the British Foreign Minister.

He referred to the ongoing preparations for meetings of the joint Sudanese - British consultation committee in the current week.

