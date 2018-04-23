22 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Acting FM Receives Copy of Credentials of New UK Ambassador to Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The acting Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Abdalla Idris, on Sunday received copy of the credentials of the new UK ambassador to the Sudan, Mr. Irfan Siddiq, in preparation for submission to the President of the Republic

The new ambassador conveyed the greeting of his minister for foreign office to the minister who on his part welcomed the new ambassador and wished him every good luck saying the ministry is ready to provide all possible assistance to the ambassador to carry out his duties in the country.

The acting foreign minister pointed out in the meeting to the upcoming meeting of the joint political consultation committee between the two countries later this week.

Sudan

First Group of Refugees in Chad Returns Home to Darfur

The first group of 53 Sudanese refugees living in Chad has returned home to North Darfur more than a decade after… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.