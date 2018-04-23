Sudan: Acting FM Receives Copy of Credentials of New UK Ambassador to Sudan

Khartoum — The acting Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Abdalla Idris, on Sunday received copy of the credentials of the new UK ambassador to the Sudan, Mr. Irfan Siddiq, in preparation for submission to the President of the Republic

The new ambassador conveyed the greeting of his minister for foreign office to the minister who on his part welcomed the new ambassador and wished him every good luck saying the ministry is ready to provide all possible assistance to the ambassador to carry out his duties in the country.

The acting foreign minister pointed out in the meeting to the upcoming meeting of the joint political consultation committee between the two countries later this week.