22 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Assistant Briefed On Popular - Community Police Forces Plans

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President, Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, was briefed on Sunday, on the plans and programme of the Popular and Community police and the voluntary return projects in Darfur states.

The Coordinator General of the Popular and Community police, Yusuf Bashir, said following his meeting with the presidential Assistant, that the meeting also reviewed these programmes and the importance of the role played by the Popular and Community police in the states and in Darfur in particular with regards to the voluntary return programmes as well as the monitoring of aliens presence in the country.

