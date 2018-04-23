Africa: Mozambique See Off Seychelles in Style

Mozambique hit Seychelles for six on Saturday in Maputo to set up a date with South Africa at the next round.

A first half brace from striker Francisco Pestana and one each from Jochua Nhantumbo, Rui Antonio Gimo, Kamo-Kamo Cumbane and Obasi Rosebette was all 'Mambinhas' needed to go through 6-0 on aggregate.

After a barren draw in the first leg in Victoria, much was expected from the Islanders. However, it turned out that they were outplayed by the Mozmabicans who broke the deadlock in the fifth minute courtesy Pestana, heading home from a Cumbane cross.

Two minutes later, Nhantumbo doubled the lead with a shot past Seychelles goalkeeper Japhet Bijoux before Pestana completed his brace on 25 minutes effectively killing any hopes of a comeback by the visitors.

Gimo took the game beyond the guests with the fourth seven minutes before recess.

Back from the break, Cumbane got his name onto the score cards with the fifth goal on 63 minutes before Rosebette put the icing on the cake with sixth seven minutes from time.

Reactions

Victor Matine (Head Coach, Mozambique)

I want to congratulate the players, because they did interpreted everything we have planned for this game. It should be noted that this group had only one month working together: we participated in a tournament in Tanzania and played a friendly game in Swaziland and then we left for Seychelles. The preparations helped us to form a strong working group that has borne these fruits. I am hoping that this quality and behaviour manifests itself in the other games especially against a technical stronger opponent in South Africa.

Kamo-Kamo Cumbane (Captain, Mozambique)

I did not expect a massive result like this, but I was optimistic we would go through with or without difficulties. The team behaved very well in this game and we translated the instructions from the coaches well on the pitch. We deserve this victory.

Cliff Nolin (Head Coach, Seychelles)

Mozambique deserved this victory. They have better players, talented and proved that it was a game between two different football countries. We came here prepared to deliver a good result that would ensure passage to the next round; but Mozambique was better in all chapters.

Nick Labiche (Defender, Seychelles)

We did our best to win the game or get a better result to progress to the next round. We lost concentration and they capitalized on that. Mozambique showed some quality that destroyed every skeleton that the coach prepared.

Results

Saturday, 21 April 2018

Morocco 1-0 Mauritania (0-2)

Sierra Leone 0-0 Guinea Bissau ((0-1)

Tunisia 1-2 Algeria (1-3)

Rwanda 0-0 Kenya (1-1)

Burundi 1-0 Ethiopia (2-0)

South Sudan 0-3 Uganda (1-5)

Mozambique 6-0 Seychelles (0-0)

Sunday, 22 April 2018

Togo vs Gabon (0-4)

DR Congo vs Tanzania (0-0)

Swaziland vs Malawi (0-0)

Namibia vs Botswana (0-0)

Qualified teams: Algeria, Burundi, Guinea Bissau, Mauritania, Mozambique, Rwanda, Uganda