Cameroon: Concerted Efforts for Tranquil National Day

Protecting territorial integrity, ensuring the safety of persons and property, and combating transborder crime were tackled in the security conclave of Friday, April 20, 2018.

Internal and external threats to peace and security in the country need to be handled tactically by government for the social cohesion of all citizens. Prelude to the commemoration of the 46th edition of the National Day, 20th May 2018, pursuant to the instructions of the Head of State, the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo last Friday presided over a meeting to assess the security situation of the country.

Territorial Administration Minister, Paul Atanga Nji and the Secretary of State in charge of the National Gendarmerie, Galax Etoga attended the meeting for the first time following their recent appointment into government.

Minister Joseph Beti Assomo noted at the meeting that an evaluation of the detailed security situation of every region of the country will be looked into for apt measures to be taken to control the situation, a better organisation of the May 20, 2018 activities and the preparation of a report and its subsequent forwarding to the President of the Republic. He said security challenges both at the borders and within the country need to be tackled for the peaceful cohabitation of all.

The current situation in the North West and South West regions of the country, Joseph Beti Assomo stated, remains a preoccupation to the government given the constant killings recorded, perpetuation of violence and increased fear inflicted on nationals.

This slows down economic and other nation building activities. "Defense and security forces will continue to use prescribed measures to preserve territorial integrity and those arrested will be brought before the judicial system. It is the desire of everyone for peace to return in both regions for a quick emergence of the country.

Military forces and civilians should therefore contribute in the fight against acts which are unconstitutional," he said. An overall appraisal of border security with neighbouring countries indicates a considerable improvement on combating terrorism and transborder crimes.

At the Northern part of the country which shares boundaries with Nigeria, the joint task force and military cooperation between both countries has reduced the operational capacity of Boko Haram. At the Cameroon- Congo Brazzaville borders, relative stability is being recorded. Trafficking, poaching and other illegal acts are still being witnessed at the Cameroon- Chad borders.

At the Cameroon-Central Africa Republic borders, inseucirty continuous especially with the influx of refugees to the East region. Piracy at the Lake Chad Basin is equally under relative control. Given that transborder insecurity threatens national peace, government is collaborating with its neighbouring nations to ensure it is curbed to its minimum

