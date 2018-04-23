Yul Edochie, Nollywood actor and the son of veteran movie star, Mr Pete Edochie, Monday declared his intention to vie for the office of the president coming 2019 general election.

His declaration has attracted many commendations as youths who condemned President Muhammadu Buhari's statement at the Commonwealth Business Meeting threw their support on him.

Recall that in 2018 Anambra gubernatorial election, the 36 year old son of Pete Edochie had declared interest but later stepped down and supported governor Obiano who later won the election with 21/21 victory.

His declaration was made manifest on his tweeter handle when he placed a campaign poster that has his image and his political party encrypted on it.

Today I declare my interest to run for President of the greatest country in the world, Nigeria.

A blessed country that's been crippled by decades of bad leadership.

Enough is Enough!

Fellow Nigerians, stand with me let us bring the problems of our country to the THE LAST BUS STOP pic.twitter.com/Hw828Rc9cA

-- Yul Edochie (@YulEdochie) April 23, 2018

