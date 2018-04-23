Tanzania: UDOM Gets Kudos for Planting Trees

Dodoma — EAST African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Speaker, Mr Martine Ngoga has hailed the University of Dodoma (UDOM) for its initiative to plant trees in its campus, saying it will serve as an inspiration to the entire Dodoma region to become green in a near future.

Speaking at an event to plant 1,000 cashew trees at UDOM Campus over the weekend, Mr Ngoga, pointed out the higher learning institution was in good position to inspire members of the public to start planting trees in the central zone region.

"UDOM has the best opportunity to inspire the whole Dodoma region to become green in a near future," said the EALA Speaker, who graced the trees planting event which was also attended by Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Mr Japhet Hasunga. EALA, which embraces a rotational principle in holding its meetings in the Partner States, is sitting in the country's designated capital city for the first time. The sitting, which is the fourth meeting of the first Session of the fourth Assembly commenced on April 9.

According to the EALA Speaker, EALA was sitting in Dodoma as part of its rotational principle to every member states after a request to the government of Tanzania to sit in different cities from Arusha because the region was the EALA's neutral ground.

Chairman for EALA Committee on Agriculture, Tourism and Natural Resources, Mr Mathias Kasamba, said the trees planting initiative carried out by UDOM would contribute into EALA campaign to plant 1 million trees to all East African Community (EAC) member states.

He advised UDOM to provide every fresh student with a tree to nurture at UDOM Campus after joining the institution for the trees campaign to be sustainable, saying a student with a tree survived until graduation should be awarded in order to motivate other students in the campaign.

UDOM Vice-Chancellor, Prof Egid Mubofu informed that UDOM planted over 20,000 trees at its Campus in January, noting that the exercise was in line with the regional campaign to make Dodoma green.

"The College of Informatics and Virtual Education also planted 60 fruit trees at their administration buildings during the January exercise," he added.