PRESIDENT John Magufuli has ordered the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries to utilise recommendations on marine resources as given by Dr Fridtjof Nansen research vessel.

The vessel has conducted research in the sea under the sponsorship of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Speaking during a ceremony to welcome the vessel, which has conducted a research in Tanzania waters for 12 days, the President's representative, Chief Secretary,. John Kijazi asked all government institutions and Ministry to utilise the recommendations and results from the conducted research for improvement of various sectors.

"Conducting a research is one thing and utilising the result is another thing, therefore, make sure you utilize the results of this research as required," he said.

He gave 30 days to TAFIRI who participated in conducting research in the Dr Fridtjof Nansen vessel to involve other researchers to submit results of the research to the government so that implementation of various recommendations could start immediately.

Ambassador Kijazi commended the Norwegian government and FAO for funding the research and supporting Tanzania technologically.

Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Luhaga Mpina said the research that involved Tanzania waters and exclusive economic zone (EEZ) was conducted in the country for the first time. He said his office will utilize the research results effectively.