Liberia: Brumskine Steps Down, Sen. Lawrence Takes Helm At Liberty Party

A newly-created National Advisory Council of the opposition Liberty Party (LP) over the weekend unanimously elected Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence as new Political Leader, replacing Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine.

The decision took place in Voinjama, Lofa County, when the LP held its National Executive Council (NEC) Sitting as provided for in Article 8, Section 5 of its constitution. It stipulates that the NEC is the highest decision-making body of the party in the absence of a National Convention.

It is presided over by its Political Leader and comprises of chairpersons of the 15 counties, the immediate past Chairperson of the Party, members of the Party's Legislative Caucus, all National Vice Chairpersons, the National Secretary-General, National Treasurer and other Stakeholders.

Held under the theme, "Keeping the LP Torch Burning," the National Advisory Council also elected a new corps of officers, to steer the affairs of the party up to the next National Convention and at the same time confirm new positions for inclusion in LP's Constitution; to include vice chairman for Educational Policy and Programs and vice chairman for Inter-Party Affairs.

Former Campaign CEO Musa Hassan Bility was nominated and confirmed to head the Advisory Council, while Senators Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence and Steve Armadou Zargo were elected Political Leader and National Chairman respectively.

Others elected to the LP's NEC include: Madam Rugie Barry, Vice Chair for Administration; Abraham Darius Dillon, Vice Chair for Political Affairs; Jacob Smith , Secretary General ; Mrs. Carmenia Abdallah , National Treasurer ; E. Augustine Fredericks , National Vice Chair for Membership ; Dr. H. Marcus Speare , National Vice Chair for Education, Policies and Program, Martin Kollah, National Vice Chair for Planning; Elder Jallah , Vice Chair for Operations and Technology ; Losene Bility , Vice Chair for External Affairs, PrinceToles, Vice Chair for Mobilization; Cllr. Powo Hilton, Vice Chair for Legal Affairs; Kwame Ross, Vice Chair for Auxiliary Affairs, Kla-Edward Toomey, II, Deputy S/G for Press and Propaganda, and James Yougie, Deputy S/G for Operations and Technology.

Also elected are Mrs.Williette Lysander, National Women Wing Chair; Onesmus James, National Youth Chair; Alfred Cassell, Deputy S/G for Communications; Daniel O. Sando, Assistant S/G for Political Affairs; AB Johnson, Assistant S/G for Social Policy and Programs, Suliamah Jalloh, Assistant S/G for Membership; Rebecca Hacker, Assistant S/G for Logistics; Agatius Coker, Deputy S/G for Auxilary Services and Ebenezer Wilson, Assistant S/G for Special Projects.

The outgoing Political Leader Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, in a rather emotional and passionate tone, appreciated God firstly for giving him the strength and wisdom to serve Liberia and the LP, and all current and former members of the Friends of Brumskine (FOB), the LP 2017 Presidential Campaign Team, Members of the Party and all Liberians, who supported him over the last 13 years, while aspiring to become President of Liberia.

Cllr. Brumskine also paid a special tribute to late Representative Eugene Fallah Kparkar, Kamara Abdulai Kamara (KAK) and other fallen members of the FOB and the LP.

He called on the new leadership to keep the LP vision alive by re-branding and rebuilding the party with reconciliation, the first of four pillars in the LP's manifesto being its foremost priority.

As Brumskine delivered his message, there was an atmosphere of total silence in the hall and sadness on the faces of delegates as the outgoing Political Leader made his remarks.

In her acceptance Speech, Sen Lawrence appreciated Brumskine for being a diligent political mentor over the years and having served the LP and Liberia with utmost commitment.

She also appreciated all partisans for the confidence reposed in her and promised to listen and work with all partisans in moving the party forward.

Sen. Lawrence: "As political leader, my immediate priorities include reconciling the party, instituting an effective fund raising program, doing an assessment of the party's performance in the last three presidential elections for the purpose of making improvements for the future and make party structures across the country very active through regular engagements and support. I will also set up a robust membership recruitment program; introduce the LP Charity Wing; encourage collaboration among opposition political parties, promote honesty, transparency and accountability in the party and remain supportive in maintaining the peace and stability of the country."

Sen. Zargo appreciated Cllr. Brumskine and all members of the party for the confidence reposed in him to serve as their Chairman and committed himself to expanding the membership base of the party and working hard to ensure that the party remains vibrant and come back strong in upcoming elections.

Liberty Party, during the 2017 presidential and legislative elections, came a distant third to the now ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and the opposition Unity Party (UP).

A legal remedy sought for a re-run of the elections over LP's allegation of fraud to the Supreme Court, was denied for lack of sufficient evidence.