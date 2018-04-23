Liberia: Help in Sight for Ebola Orphans in Bong County

Many would consider the outbreak of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and its accompanying horrific tales as things of the past, but its impact has never faded away, especially in rural parts of the country where help for victims or post-Ebola recovery programs have been practically nonexistent.

Many of the communities that were hardest hit during the EVD outbreak, mainly in the hinterland of the country, are yet to receive adequate recovery care, thereby leaving victims, especially orphans, vulnerable.

One of such communities is Gbolo-kata, a village worst hit by the deadly EVD and where over 96 people were believed to have lost their lives in 2014 and 2015, thereby leaving behind many orphans.

Gbolo-kata, a village situated in Lower Bong County and set along the Sanoyea road, located about 20 kilometers from the provincial town of Totota, still lies in ruins, with no healthcare and school for surviving Ebola victims of the community. This is in spite of the much heralded Ebola recovery efforts of the government, coupled with its plans for the design of a resilient healthcare system, which the international community wholly committed itself to.

As a result of the situation in that rural community, Christian Charity organization, which has establishments both in Liberia and the United States, has conducted a day-long assessment visit to Gbolo-kata in an effort to render some assistance mainly to orphans.

Some top officials of the Women of Grace organization, which comprises of Liberian and Sierra Leonean Christian women, are currently assessing the post-Ebola situation in Liberia, to provide health, education and other basic social services for children orphaned by Ebola.

According to team leader Felecia Garlo, their mission to Liberia is also meant to seek a brighter future for thousands of children affected by Ebola, especially finding a means for possible adoption by American guardians.

"We had a series of talk shows in America before coming to Liberia, and some women expressed interest in adopting some of these children; but our first concern is to provide some relief supply like food, clothing, medicine and to see how we can get them in school," Madam Garlo noted.

She further noted that the Women of Grace intend to build a charity home for children orphaned by Ebola, in order to give hope for a better future for the children, many of whom are not in school due to lack of support.

Salala District 6 representative Moima Briggs-Mensah told the villagers that she met the Women of Grace while on a flight to Liberia and pleaded with the women group to see the need in helping her constituents.

Singbah Youku, the man who served as town chief during the raging Ebola crisis, hopes that the Women of Grace would help solve some of their problems, especially providing for children in the village ravished by Ebola.

"As town chief, I nearly escaped during the time people were dying in this village, but the clan chief warned me to be the last man to leave," Chief Youku noted.

Meanwhile the villagers, in a unanimous tone, thanked the Women of Grace for the assessment and hope their next visit would put a broad smile on their faces.