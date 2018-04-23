Kenya: Sonko Bragged About Newly Renovated Donholm Road, Big Blunder

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over the weekend experienced firsthand the anger of city residents over the dilapidated roads in estates.

Governor Sonko had over the weekend posted an update on the completion of Donholm roads.

The brag failed to impress city residents, who quickly reminded the governor of dozens of other roads in urgent need of repair.

During inspection of new Donholm road. I hope watu wangu wa Donholm Sasa mko sawa. pic.twitter.com/bvqsksuaqJ

- Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) April 21, 2018

New Donholm Road Kusema na Kutenda.. https://t.co/UWnERQ1kIk

- Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) April 21, 2018

Nairobians cited the Zimmerman-Mirema road, roads in Harambee Estate among others.

What of the lunga lunga road and BAT likoni road route that road is pathetic

-- A U S T I N™ (@oustinomondi) April 21, 2018

pic.twitter.com/jmGckIv8iN

-- James Gichuhi (@James12378630) April 23, 2018

You need to multitask you can't be doing just roads since you came into power.

-- Monica Nyambura (@mumsil) April 22, 2018

Meanwhile in South C... pic.twitter.com/rip7rv6OLi

-- JohnG (@j_gich) April 22, 2018

Na huku Harambee? @MikeSonko tusaidie pia sisi joh pic.twitter.com/lPHvVIVhcD

-- Paul Akelo (@paul_akelo) April 21, 2018

You're trying but the kind of job done here question is are these roads durable for 20 years without good drainage? no road signs and marking? @MikeSonko Let the contractors be more serious we dont need just a road(Bitumen and stones) BUT a quality road.

-- Kelvin K. Munene (@kkmunenebig) April 21, 2018

The ongoing rains have exposed the poor state of roads in city estates, with floodwaters rendering them impassable.

This is Gumba Estate, a middle class estate. Most of us, Nairobi residents live in slums that we call "estates". Unplanned housing, no footpaths, no playgrounds, zero social amenities, no garbage collection, but we are fine with it because we don't know better. Ignorance is bliss pic.twitter.com/VAx40wePFj

- Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) April 22, 2018