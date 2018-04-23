Ethiopia's Democratic System Progressing, On the Right Track - Experts, Diplomats

The ongoing efforts by the government of Ethiopia to build and further enhance democracy are on the right track and commendable, experts and diplomats said.

They noted that Ethiopia is on the right track in scaling up a democratic culture and system in the country.

Scholars and experts who took part in the 7th Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa, which was held in the city of Bahir Dar, said Ethiopia upholds bouncy democratic traditions.

Speaking to ENA, Professor Mohammed Salih from the University of Rotterdam who specializes in Politics and development said "The country is taking the most desirable step in promoting a democratic culture in the country."

Given the rapid development the country has shown, he said "Ethiopia is developing because of the peace over the years. Despite the ups and downs over the last couple of years, the country is simultaneously progressing in building a democratic order."

The professor also praised the recent smooth transfer of power and said that the measures taken are a demonstration of democratic culture in the country. He said, "This is a very healthy process in a democratic society."

IGAD's Peace and Security Director, Ambassador Tewolde Geberemeskel said, "IGAD has always maintained confidence on Ethiopia."

"The country is a good showcase in the unstable East African Region in solving its own problems without any interference from any corner of the world," he added.

Ambassador Tewolde pointed out that "Ethiopia is on the right path in building a democratic system. I urge the people of Ethiopia to work with their government to promote development and democracy in the country."

Ambassador Philip Baker, Canadian ambassador to Ethiopia on his part said "Canada always supports Ethiopia in its progress towards democracy and development."

"Ethiopia's economy is growing in a fast momentum. The government of Canada will continue to strengthen its relations with Ethiopia as the country strives to develop a democratic culture in the country", he affirmed.