Ministry of Women and Children Affairs announced that it has been working on promoting domestic adoption following the banning of foreign child adoption and the orphans and other helpless children have to be treated by internally available supporting means in order to care for them.

Public Relations, Directorate Director with the Ministry Melaku Baye, told the Ethiopian Herald that the ban will reassure internal adoption, reunion of families and rehabilitation and it will help the children to be raised in the middle of Ethiopians.

"The Ministry is raising 11 children while they are living with their parents. Additional broad tasks are also being done in order to uphold domestic adoption nationally. The culture of adoption is spreading to other regional states of Ethiopia.The culture in Oromia that used to be done even long before is inspiring and it should be encouraged more."

Ethiopia has banned foreign adoption due to abuse, negligence and unethical treatment being committed against Ethiopian children by their foreign adopters and the adoption process in Ethiopia which is highly exploited by some cajolers who saw it as profitable business, according to him.

Yitina Gebre, Lecturer and Coordinator of Sociology Department at Debre Birhan University for his part said that domestic adoption plays vital role in protecting orphanages' right and wellbeing.

"It would have positive impact in the upbringing of helpless children. It has physiological impact on the children within the society and creates a sense of belongingness. Consequently, it would have economic and social benefits for both the children and the country," he added.

Children when adopted and taken to foreign countries, they will lose their identity, passion for their countries and a disfavor feeling which will lead them to depression that will finally end with suicide, he stated. Adding: "they have been also facing many challenges, discrimination and harassment by their foreign adopters and even some of them have been raped."

The Acting Director pointed out that the ban of foreign adoption would be virtuous, even though the country and the people of Ethiopia are expected to do their best regarding to adoption, taking care of orphanages locally and sponsoring them while they are living within the society.

Since the 2013, Ethiopia has been discussing on the effect of foreign adoption being recognizing the discomfort they face in foreign countries, it was learned.