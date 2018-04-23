22 April 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ministry Hails Domestic Adoption

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hanna Zerihun

Ministry of Women and Children Affairs announced that it has been working on promoting domestic adoption following the banning of foreign child adoption and the orphans and other helpless children have to be treated by internally available supporting means in order to care for them.

Public Relations, Directorate Director with the Ministry Melaku Baye, told the Ethiopian Herald that the ban will reassure internal adoption, reunion of families and rehabilitation and it will help the children to be raised in the middle of Ethiopians.

"The Ministry is raising 11 children while they are living with their parents. Additional broad tasks are also being done in order to uphold domestic adoption nationally. The culture of adoption is spreading to other regional states of Ethiopia.The culture in Oromia that used to be done even long before is inspiring and it should be encouraged more."

Ethiopia has banned foreign adoption due to abuse, negligence and unethical treatment being committed against Ethiopian children by their foreign adopters and the adoption process in Ethiopia which is highly exploited by some cajolers who saw it as profitable business, according to him.

Yitina Gebre, Lecturer and Coordinator of Sociology Department at Debre Birhan University for his part said that domestic adoption plays vital role in protecting orphanages' right and wellbeing.

"It would have positive impact in the upbringing of helpless children. It has physiological impact on the children within the society and creates a sense of belongingness. Consequently, it would have economic and social benefits for both the children and the country," he added.

Children when adopted and taken to foreign countries, they will lose their identity, passion for their countries and a disfavor feeling which will lead them to depression that will finally end with suicide, he stated. Adding: "they have been also facing many challenges, discrimination and harassment by their foreign adopters and even some of them have been raped."

The Acting Director pointed out that the ban of foreign adoption would be virtuous, even though the country and the people of Ethiopia are expected to do their best regarding to adoption, taking care of orphanages locally and sponsoring them while they are living within the society.

Since the 2013, Ethiopia has been discussing on the effect of foreign adoption being recognizing the discomfort they face in foreign countries, it was learned.

Ethiopia

UN Rights Chief Visiting Ethiopia at Invitation of Govt

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein began his second official visit to Ethiopia as of Sunday… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.