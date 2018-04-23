Ethiopia: Machinery Handed Over to Farmers' Cooperative Unions, ATVET Colleges

Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources (MoANR) has handed over modern agricultural machinery to three farmers' cooperative unions and Alage Agricultural Technical Vocational and Education Training (ATVET) College.

As part of the German and Ethiopian governments' joint project for agricultural mechanization and technology for smallholder productivity (AMTP) being implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für International Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, the machinery went to three cooperative unions in the Arsi Zone in Oromia and Alage ATVET College.

Ex-Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Eyasu Abraha said during the handover that mechanization plays pivotal role in modernizing Ethiopian agriculture and increasing smallholder farmers' produce and productivity.

"The German government is assisting us in our endeavors to improve access to modern mechanization. Such support would boost the produce and productivity of the sector."

Approximately 150 service providers, including private companies and farmers' cooperative unions, offer mechanization services to Smallholder farmers in the Arsi zone, he added.

"They provide ploughing services to around 37,500 and combine harvesting to 170,000 farming households per year,"

For his part, Hanspeter Schwär, Head of Development Cooperation at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany stated that modern machinery in combination with the skills to use and maintain them properly is the key to unlocking the huge potential of agricultural productivity in Ethiopia.

He added that the private sector plays a crucial role in bringing services to the farmers and it also provides job opportunities for those who seek the necessary training.

On behalf of the German government, GIZ programs support the Ethiopian government's objective of enhancing the income and productivity of smallholder farmers, according to him.

"The AMTP project is part of the greater "Promoting Agricultural Productivity through Innovation" (PAPI) programme that promotes smallholders' productivity through using modern agricultural practices and improved access to quality mechanization services and technology in high-potential areas. The unions rent out machinery services to their members," he noted.