Ethiopia: Window to Gamo's Dubusha

The Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' State (SNNP) is the most ethnically and religiously diversified state in Ethiopia. As its name bespeaks, the state is found in the southern part of Ethiopia. It borders Kenya to the south, South Sudan to the west, the state of Gambela to northwest and Oromia to north and east. Hawassa is the capital and largest city of the state. Moreover, Arba Minch, Bonga, Chencha, Dila, Yergalem, Welkite, Worabe and Mizan Teferi are among the major cities and towns of SNNP.

The state is home to 56 diversified indigenous ethnic groups. Based on their population size, the largest ethnic groups include Sidama, Welayta, Hadiya, Gurage, Gamo, Kafficho, Silte and Amhara respectively. The Gamo nationality is one of the indigenous ethnic groups in the state. According to Kirs, annual magazine published in 2014 by the Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritages, the Gamo people has 1,482,041 populations. The Gamo nationality has its own amazing culture and way of life. Furthermore, many religions are being practiced in the state.

Dubusha is among the most known Gamo cultures. Dubusha is large square used for the local people to gather and share their social and cultural aspects. Generally, Dubusha is a place where people assemble for expressing their joy and sorrow. Since the Gamo area has a temperate climate, the mountains are green the whole year. Public meetings and mournings are being conducted at Dubusha. Especially, the Dorze society celebrates the final festivity of Mesqel accompanying with colorful dances and songs. The last day of Mesqel celebration is called by the Gamo people as 'farewell day'. Among the Dubushas which assemble people from 14 Dorze Kebeles, Laka Dubusha brings all Dorze people together to celebrate cultural and religious holidays. The Laka Dubusha is found 4 km from Chencha town. The festivity is celebrated by all segments of society from 12:00 am till 6:00. pm. It is accentuated by dancing and singing in a very impressive way. The people celebrate it without age or gender differences. At the end of the celebration, community elders wish the New Year to be a year of peace, love, health and prosperity.

Besides, Dubushas are used as meeting place for village elders to solve conflicts peacefully. Beyond their social aspect, it would serve as grazing area, playground for children and chatting place for elderly people and a place where pertinent bodies come and discuss about their issues.

Tamene Shanoko lives in Addis Ababa. He is from the Gamo nationality. He told The Ethiopian Herald that Dubusha is still printed in his mind's template.

"Dubusha is always green. It has magnificent scenery in the eyes of villagers and strangers. Everyone enjoys him/herself without age and gender difference. Generally speaking Dubusha is everything for the people of Gamo."

He added that the nationality considers Laka Dubusha as a sacred place. When the society celebrates social, cultural and religious festivities at the Dubesha, they bear in their mind the presence of the god of Laka there. Accordingly, the people pray for Laka to cure those who are sick, to unfetter the womb of women who couldn't able to conceive and to sustain peace in all Gamo areas. In addition to this, the Gamo community could converge at Laka Dubesha to approve the appointment of a new clan leader and to introduce him with the public.

Moreover, in the Dorze community, it is a place where married woman unveil herself to the public through traditional practice called Sofe. This practice shows that the married woman is ready to take communal responsibilities.

Tamene states that the Laka Dubusha is place used to resolve conflicts broke out between two Kebeles.

"During the Dubusha tribunal, the witness is expected to tell the truth. Unless, it is believed that something bad may happen to him/her. Falsified witness is highly condemned on the society. Thus, any confrontation would be settled peacefully. Such traditional way of conciliation saves money and time which could be spent due to going far away towns," he underlines.

Matso Shida Dubusha and Leqota Dubusha which are located 3 km from the town of Chencha are another Dubusha squares in the Gamo Gofa zone. These Dubushas like Laka Dubusha used for social and cultural activities. But what makes them different from Laka is that they could not be considered as sacred places. These Dubushas undertake events such as Mesqel celebration, conflict resolution and inauguration of clan leaders. In short, Dubusha is everything to the Gamo society. Having understood its importance, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritages, Culture and Tourism Bureau of SNNP should work to inscribe this wonderful tradition in UNESCO intangible heritage list. As a result the nation would expand its tourist destinations and maximize its foreign currency earnings.