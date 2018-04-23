Ethiopia: Bus Companies Proliferation Alleviating Chronic Transpiration Setback

Dinkalem Anteneh usually travels from Addis Ababa to Gondar by Limalimo bus. I asked him why he prefers traveling by private bus like Limalimo to other ones. He replied that such buses have safety, comfort, and the straightforwardness to reserve, use and other benefits.

Listening to him make me wonder to know more about these unique private buses, if they really simplified the transportation problem and if they work with the government in collaboration. Then I call to different bus transport companies and I got a chance to talk to Golden and Limalimo buses' Chairpersons.

Wegaye waragaw, Chairperson of Golden Bus Transport Share Company and Committee Member of Ethio-Sudan Transportation told The Ethiopian Herald that Golden Bus was founded in March, 2016 with 13 buses worth of 33 Million birr. Now it has grown to 20 buses and 55 million capitals.

Asnakew Yihune, Chairperson of Limalimo Bus Transport Share Company told this reporter that his company was founded by 114 stakeholders with 712,000 Birr capital and its capital has grown to 23 million Birr and has its own fuel station.

As per these two Chairpersons, the limited number of transport companies in the country has initiated them to engage in this business. Because of their concerted efforts, the transportation which used to take 2 days has been shortened to one day thanks to these modern buses.

The entrance of these private buses to this sector has increased the comfort of the society on its way to their destinations. The safety and the entertainment services are also other effects that come with the emergence of these buses. They have also become congenial for tourists. The seven new added Golden buses have also Wi-Fi services that make passengers enjoy their journey.

The Five unique private buses, Selam Bus, Golden Bus, Ethio Bus, Limalimo Bus and Abay Bus have started transportation service from Addis Ababa to Khartoum which takes 2 days to reach with 60$ for a single trip twice a week.

According to these chairpersons lack of attention and support from the government to get duty free buses from abroad has hampered their demand to import additional buses. Moreover, the absence of their own sanctuary and lack of spare parts has also another challenge they face.

YigizawDagnaw, Head of Communication in the Ethiopian Transport Authority told Herald that these unique buses are highly helping in the reduction of long distance transportation problem.

These buses have created an association, imported their own buses from abroad and are working independently using their civil rights. Even though the government is willing to support these buses, it has been difficult to allow importing duty free buses for these special private buses due to lack of foreign currency.

It was learned that the government had allowed the importation of 500 duty free buses in 2016/2017. Having understood their relevance for the people and for tourists, it has planned to promote the sector.