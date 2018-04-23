Ethiopia: Committing to Memory Our Icons

Last Monday, the Ethiopian National Theater commemorated Aleqa Gebre Hanna with a catchphrase "Let us commit to memory our icons." The program was organized by Miskir Getanew Media and Promotion.

Quite a lot of people had partaken in the program. Without exaggeration, people from various corners of the capital had joyfully attended the program. There were people from all walks of life.

In the program, instructor Yeshaw Tesema from Kotebe Metropolitan University, teacher Daniel Seife Micheal, Deacon Daniel Kibret and Megabe Hadis Eshetu Alemayew had given color to the program. They had mentioned quite a number of things revolving around the life history of Aleqa Gebre Hanna and his pun-packed funny jokes and their interpretations. They as well had revealed the personality of Aleqa Gebre Hanna. All of them had come up with a number of interpretations concerning his personality and humors.

By the same token, Artist Shimeles Abera, Artist Fikade Kebede, Artist Kaleb Walelegne, and Author Endalegeta Kebede had partaken in the program. They as well gave color to the program by presenting various write ups, reciting poems and other entertaining issues related to the program. All the audiences were nonstop laughing till their sides shook. From start to finish, all audiences were bursting into laughter. They were infinitely happy in the program.

A lot had been said about Aleqa Gebre Hanna. Who is Aleqa Gebre Hanna? How many of us are on familiar terms with Aleqa Gebre Hanna? Why did the Ethiopian National Theatre commemorate Aleqa Gebre Hanna?

According to sources this writer figured out from the National Theater at some stage in the commemoration of Aleqa Gebre Hanna, he was a master of the genre of Amharic poetry considered as qene. He is as well known for a injecting a new style of religious dance to the Ethiopian church.

Aleqa Gebere Hanna was born on November 1822 at a place called Nabega Giyorgis found in the heart of Fogera district, East of Lake Tana to his father Desta Tegeng and his mother Sahilitu Tekle.

He then went to a very insightful church education which was well-liked at that specific juncture. Sooner or later, he turned out to be head of priests in the church. He was 26 years old at that point in time. He served in this position for seven years. To the surprise of many, Aleqa Gebre Hanna had served as head of different churches, teacher, and judge in different times. Inch by inch, he set in motion making people burst into laughter through his acerbic and mocking jokes.

At some stage in the reign of Atse Tewodros, Aleqa Gebre Hanna was constantly in friction with the palace's servants and delegates because of the sarcastic mocks he hurls against them. He was accused by the palace servants and delegates every so often. Thus the emperor was constantly getting mad in this regard. The emperor did not know what he had to do. He could not find a way out. One fine day, an idea came into the emperor's mind. This time he said, "Instead of quarreling time and again, why do not you wrestle one another and let us find out who the winner is going to be." So, the wrestling started in a short time. Unfortunately, Aleqa Gebre-Hanna was defeated.

"What is then going to be the way out," asked the emperor.

"Fighting is meant for donkeys but not human beings. It is the one who has such nature could emerge successful this way!" said Aleqa

This time the emperor got furious and to distance him from the palace he assigned Aleqa as head of Chelekot Selassie Church found in Tigray. Willy nilly Aleqa Gebre-Hanna headed to Lasta.

Once upon a time, Aleqa Gebre-Hanna opposed the king's land tenure reform, which affected the church. Therefore, all and sundry in the palace gave cold shoulder to Aleqa.

At the end of the day, when emperor Tewodros understood the fact that Aleqa Gebre-Hann was one of the invisible hands behind the opposition, he made up his mind to take a serious measure on Aleqa Gebre-Hann.

Seeking a refuge,the informed Aleqa headed straight to Rema Medhani Alem church, which is positioned at one of the islands in Lake Tana. As luck would have it, Alega Gebre-Hanna came across Tse'ada Gebre.

Later, both of them jumpstarted working hand-in-glove with the purpose of composing Tekle Zimame, a distinct method of religious hymn and sequence of steps rooted in the Gondere Aquaquam(style of religious grooving). It is believed that they got the idea from the movement of bamboo trees. A style of bending and getting up manifested whenever winds blew. After Aleqa Gebre Hanna had mastered the whole lot concerning Tekle Zimame, Tse'ada, the solitary person, told him to train the chant system unaccompanied by others for the reason that Tesada would not come back to this momentary world.

Emperor Menilk came to know Aleqa Gebre Hanna while at the palace of Emperor Tewodros. When emperor Menilk came to power, he appointed Aleqa Geber Hanna at Abune Harran monastery. At that time when drought occurred in the area, he gave out the monastery's grains to farmers for the love of rescuing farmers from the trouble shackling their hands and feet. Therefore, he was sued for a crime. He was brought to Addis Ababa in this regard. In due course, the Ministry of Justice, Afe Nigus Nesibu, lay the blame at Aleqa Gebre Hanna's door. As good luck would have it, when Emperor Menelik learnt what was going on around Aleqa Geber Hanna, he made the case seen in the palace court.

Menelik said, "Honestly speaking, Aleqa Gebre Hanna deserves respect and appreciation for what he did to save the lives of farmers. He does not have to be thrown into prison for his good deeds." Hence, Aleqa Gebre Hanna was freed and began working as head of Entoto Raguel.

He was also teaching there interpreting Fitha Negast (law of kings). After he had lived in Addis Ababa for sometimes, he headed straight to Gondar and married to a beautiful girl named Mazingeya and thus he was blessed with two children named Tekle and Befita.

His spiritual life lost its shape and form after this incidence. When his children became adult, he secretly taught his children his style of tune and sequence of steps. Therefore, Tekle did extremely well at his studies and turned out to be a renowned intellectual in a little while.

When Derbush invaded Gondar, Aleqa Gebre Hanna sent his son to Wello and went to Zagge monastery. Later, when he heard the coming of Emperor Menelik to Fogera with the purpose of fighting Derbush, he came back to Addis Ababa with the emperor and served as head of Raquel church once again.

At some stage in the invasion of Dirbush, Tekele had the opportunity to perform a chant at the inaugural ceremony of Tenta St. Michael Church. This way, he won the hearts and minds of Ras Michael of Wollo, clergy, and congregation following his chant style. Everybody was taken by surprise considering Tekele's performance. This being the case, Aleqa Gebre Hanna was hired by Ras Michael to serve in Tenta St. Michael Church. Later, when Ras Gugessa heard the fame of Tekele, he assigned him at Eyesus Church in Debre Tabore.

A lot had been said about Aleqa Gebre Hanna which put him in friction with various people. There was a rumor that he was constantly smoking. It was as well said that he had been caught red handed when his cigar pipe had fallen down in the place of worship. At the time when emperor Menilik gave a sword as a reward to an eunuch war hero, Alega Gebre Hanna said, "Oh my Gosh! The sword had found its right place relating the absence of his reproductive organ with the sword."

Though Emperor Menilik appreciated the humorousness of Aleqa Gebre Hanna, was not happy in Aleqa's manners. Moreover, when Aleqa Gebre Hanna began disappointing his wife, Emperor Menilik could not tolerate Aleqa Gebre Hanna. Besides, all the palace servants and delegates turned their back on him. Thus, he was forced to go out of Addis Ababa.

After he had spent some time in Wello and Gondar, he said to his son, "My son go and tell Emperor Menilik that I have departed this life." Aleqa Gebre Hanna's son did what he was told to do so within the shortest time possible. Hence, everybody in the palace felt pity for Aleqa Gebre Hanna. Despite all servants and delegates in the palace were in a sulky mood, they felt pity for him.

After a few days, Aleqa Gebre Hanna himself headed straight to the palace. Nobody was able to believe his/her eyes at that specific point.

"It was reported that you went to meet your maker. What brought you here today?" asked Menelik.

"In the place where I went, there were no Menelik, Taitu, Teji, meat and so on. When I found the whole thing in my surrounding to be empty, I came here straight by bribing the guard." This time everybody in the palace burst into laughter and forgave him.

When Aleqa Gebre Hanna advanced in age, he distanced himself from the whole lot. He turned out to be very quite. He later set in motion teaching interpretation and analysis.

When Aleqa Gebre Hanna informed in sarcastic mood why Emperor Menilik gave to the gentry the land which belonged to the church, the emperor grew to be very angry.

The point which made Aleqa Gebre Hanna angry was the fact that Menilik did not give anything out of the land to the clergymen. Hence, Aleqa faced solemn resistance from the gentry Woizazeirt and Mekoninet. At a loss what to do, he headed straight to Debre Tabore. At that time his son, Tekele was head of Debre Tabore Eyesus. After he had stayed there for some time, he returned to Nabaga Girogise, his birth place.

At last in a soul-searching mood, he distanced himself from everything. He became aloof. He abstained himself from good foods and drinks. It was said that he was asking for forgiveness collecting several religious books for making fun of them. In the fullness of time, he departed this life in 1898 EC.

Aleqa Gebre Hanna was known by most people as a humorist but he had done quite a lot of things.

Aleqa Gebre Hanna and his jokes from different sources

At one point while he was in Gondar, Aleqa Gebre Hanna found himself without any money. So he sent a messenger to tell Emperor Menelik II that the Aleqa was dead, and his family had no money to give him a proper "tazkar" or wake. When the Empress Taitu heard this report, she went to the Emperor and wailed and berated the man until he sent money to Gondar. [Levine, "Wax and Gold"

*******

One time, traveling through the valley of the Abay River with a purse full of Maria Theresa thalers, he spotted a band of "shiftas" or bandits waiting to waylay travallers. He quickly hid his purse in a gourd containing linseed, wrapped them both in a piece of colorful imported silk, arranging them to resemble a "tabot" ark, which he then placed on his head -- the traditional manner how Ethiopian priests carry them. Borrowing the largest cross his companions had, he passed himself as a priest. When asked to which saint the "tabot" had been consecrated, the Alaqa told them "Qeddus Giyorgis" -- Saint George, the most common saint in Ethiopia. When asked which one, without missing a beat he replied, "St. George of the linseed paste." The outlaws not only believed him, but escorted him to the top of the valley, explaining that the area was full of gangs of bandits. Days later they learned the truth "Ethiopian folktales"

******

Homesick for his native Gondar, Aleqa Gabra obtained permission to leave the court of Emperor Menelik, and had organized his party to leave that morning when he saw two fat cows being led to slaughter. Mindful of the long trip ahead of him without fresh beef, he decided to wait to obtain a good share of the meat, which was being parceled out. Having meat, he now needed drink and obtained a jugful of "tej", and spent the day feasting.

Late afternoon found the Alaqa still in the capital, when the Emperor Menelik happened upon him. Surprised to find the homesick man still in the capital, Menelik addressed him: "I gave you permission to go, and you are still here?" Aleqa Gebre Hanna's wit did not fail him: "The cows were entering, your majesty." (The pun is lost in translation: as Messing explains, the Amharic phrase "the cows were entering" ["Lam gab"] is often used to indicate night has fallen, when the cows come home and a time too late to begin a journey. "The cows had indeed 'entered', i.e. into the stomach of Alaqa Gabre Hanna; and no one could accuse him later of having told a lie to the Emperor." Messing, "Ethiopian folktales.