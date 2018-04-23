Ethiopia: Handing Over, Receiving the Baton of Responsibility

Ethiopia has just seen off the former prime minister and welcomed a new one, consequently the new first lady has officially taken the baton of responsibility from the outgoing one.

The question that pops up in the mind of people is what were the accomplishments of the former first lady Roman Tesfaye and what will be the responsibilities of the new first lady Zinash Tayachew?

The Ethiopian Herald had approached pertinent bodies and Roman's former colleagues for the answer.

Noh Degu Office director within the First Lady Office told to Herald that, previously there was nothing as such First Ladies Office. Roman pioneered in establishing the office. Though there were other first ladies who did their best previously, their activities had not been supported by office practices and qualified personnel.

Selecting and giving focal attention to five burning societal issues, Roman had succeeded to materialize change in the nation. On the health sector, cancer and HIV AIDS were her main concern, as to the director. She established the National Cancer Committee in order to control and prevent the spread of the disease staunchly.

Selecting the states where the HIV prevalence rate is high, she had taken the responsibility of sensitization works and prevailed on managements to aggressively address challenges, as he mentioned.

Noh said that, Roman had been supporting the national movement towards a better nutrition and redressing malnutrition. She had been striving to craft and implement the correct reform document on nutrition.

Supporting educational sector was the other big concern of hers, as to the director. Specially, she was highly active in the urban and governmental schools. It was a huge outreaching program in this sphere.

Furthermore,she is the founding member and patron of the "Ye Enat Weg" charitable association, that places focus on school feeding.

Building women's financial muscle was the other big involvement of the former first lady. To render females capable enough on decision making, Roman was highly active in a model project. It made a number of woman self supportive connecting them with the market, according to Noh.

By organizing different trainings and by facilitating job and land, she had saw to the creation of a number of strong women who can supply materials for exporters.

Dr Kunuz Abidela Cancer Controlling and Prevention National adviser within the Ministry of Health (MoH) told Herald that, on the health front specially on cancer, the former first lady's contribution was elephantine. She was responsible for the resource mobilization and advocacy works.

By bringing into play and leading the National Committee of Cancer she had played a great role in concert with MoH.

Whenever she took the driver's seat, most tasks display a forward move . During her tenure, following her vibrancy,Ethiopia did manage to produce and implement the five year cancer program focusing on prevention and control .

As to Dr Kunuz, specially, she had tried her utmost to bolster cervical cancer test and treatment in the nation. An aliment that militates against innumerable women in the country. Also she is the one that takes the bigger slice of the credit for the building of a cancer center in different corners of the nation.

Kunuz added that, she was of the bent of closely following activities in all sectors, so that the responsible persons do their job being accountable.

Debrewerk Lulseged, Executive Director for Ye Enat Weg Charitable Association said that, it was the former first lady who established Ye Enat Weg Charitable Association. Starting from conceiving the idea and soliciting fund she was reason enough in the acceleration of this movement. She had been a patron of the association. "I hope she will continue to work with us down the road. She was good at fund raising. It sure is good that task must keep on," she added.

"About 22,000 students in 209 schools were beneficiaries of the feeding service only in Addis thanks to the association," she said. Assessment done throws light on the fact that the academic performance of students was taking a turn for the better. Also other changes are taking shape.

Regarding to the new first lady's responsibility, Dr Kunuz says that, there are hope and fear within the sector. The commendable service much-sought-after by the patron public should not grind to a halt. "We are hopeful that the march against cancer too will keep going enjoying the support by the new first lady," he added.

The already started movement on cancer is useful for the country as well as for the continent, so the new first lady needs to continue and strength this movement he stresses.

In developing countries like ours ,first ladies are not charged with specific responsibilities. But they have a green light to engage actively on the burning issue which need public mobilization in the nation and continent, said Noh.

Roman had briefed the new comer Zinash about the push the First Ladies Office exert to lock horns with social ills affecting society. Zinash has vowed to come on board soon and strengthen the fight. Happily, she could do so. If she needs to open a new fight against social malice, there are other challenges like disability and street children, issues which were not covered by the former first lady. Also, she could be active in both tasks reinforcing the former one and launching a new one , as to him.

As to interviewees the nation could benefit a lot from dynamic first ladies in addressing social ills,observably enjoying not enough attention by governments for some reasons.