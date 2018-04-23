Sudan: President Al-Bashir Appreciated Method of Ethiopian Leadership to Give Chance to All Communities

Bahir Dar — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer A-Bashir, has affirmed the keenness of Sudan to continue firm relations with Ethiopia and consolidate them in all domains.

This came during his meeting at his residence in Bahir Dar Saturday with the former Ethiopian Prime Minister, Haile-Marian Desalegn.

President Al-Bashir has appreciated the peaceful transfer of power in Ethiopia and the method of the Ethiopian leadership to give chance for all communities and ethics.

Desalegn has described the relations between Sudan and Ethiopia as historic and deeply-rooted, adding that the new leadership will work for strengthening further the bilateral relations.