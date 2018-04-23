Sudan: President Al-Bashir Lauds Firmness of Relations Between Sudan and Ethiopia

Bahir Dar — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has laud firmness of relations between Sudan and Ethiopia, affirming the keenness of Sudan to cement its ties with Ethiopia in all domains.

During his meeting Saturday at his residence in Bahir Dar with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abi Ahmed, President Al-Bashir has affirmed the firm stand of Sudan government and people in support of Ethiopia for realizing the aspirations of the two peoples in all fields.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian Prime Minister has appreciated President Al-Bashir's participation in Tana Forum, indicating that he regards Sudan as his second homeland and President Al-Bashir as his brother.

He expressed his gratitude on the good treatment being offered to the Ethiopians in Sudan.

In a press statement, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Abdallla Idris, said that the meeting has underscored the keenness for coordination and cooperation in all domains and at the regional and international levels.

He indicated that the two presidents have discussed means of reactivating and securing the border trade between Sudan and Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian Foreign Minister said that President Al-Bashir was the first president to meet with the new Ethiopian Prime Minister, a matter which affirms firmness of the relations between the two countries.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs stated that the two president have asserted their keenness to work together - hand in hand - at the bilateral level and under the umbrella of IGAD.

The Ethiopian Foreign Minister has pledged to do his best for strengthening further the relations between Sudan and Ethiopia.