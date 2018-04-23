21 April 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Prime Minister Holds Discussion With Residents of Bahir Dar

Prime Minister Abiy held public discussion with inhabitants of Bahir Dar town today.

During the discussion, the prime minister responded to a number of questions and suggestions forward by the participants.

He stressed that the government will seriously engage in building inclusive and participatory development in the entire country.

Such a system, Abiy noted, will highly benefit the youth and women and persons with disability.

The Premier added that the discussion with the participants will provide a much needed input and would contribute to the functionality of an inclusive and participatory development programs.

"The government believes that holding public forums to listen to the peoples is of crucial importance in building participatory and inclusive economic order," the PM said.

He appreciated the role played by the peoples of Amhara, including the residents of Bahir Dar, for the heroic sacrifices they paid in building Ethiopia as a sovereign and strong country.

Prime Minister Abiy reiterated the federal government's commitment to work devotedly for the expansion of the country's economic development, education and promotion of democratic values, in full cooperation with regional governments.

