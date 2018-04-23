21 April 2018

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: President Mulatu Teshome to Visit Poland

President Mulatu Teshome is expected to make a state visit to Poland at the beginning of next week, according to Office of the President.

During his visit, the President will confer with President Andrzej Duda of Poland and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and conduct a discussion with the Spokesperson of Polish Senate on various bilateral issues.

Mulatu will also deliver a speech at the diplomatic Academy of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the positive impact of the foreign policy of Ethiopia on the nation's economic development.

The Office of the President indicated that the President will visit various industrial and manufacturing complexes.

President Andrzej Duda of Poland had paid official visit to Ethiopia in May last year and the officials of the two countries had signed various bilateral agreements that will help to boost the comprehensive relations between the two countries.

President Mulatu Teshome is going to pay official visit to Poland upon the invitation of the President of Poland.

