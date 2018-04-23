Ethiopia: Ethio-Korean War Veterans Day Commemorated

The Ethiopian and Korean War Veterans 67th Annual Commemoration was celebrated at the Ethiopian and Korean War Veterans Commemoration Park today.

Speaking on the occasion, Ethiopian and Korean War Veterans Association President Colonel Melese Tessema said the event is a witness to the world that Ethiopia believed in world peace, with the sudden commencement of the Korean War which was a threat to world peace.

Ethiopia was the only country from the African continent that committed its faithful soldiers to the war front.

The President added that Ethiopia is recognized as playing a major role in peacekeeping throughout Africa even today.

Colonel Melese also said the day should be celebrated not only by the war veterans alone but also by the nation.

South Korea's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Lim Hoon Min said Korea was not alone in overcoming the war before 67 years ago. At the center of more than 20 peace-loving nations which sent their troops to help Korea, Ethiopian young soldiers "Kagnew" veterans were legendary troops.

According to him, all remarkable Korean achievements made so far are because of Ethiopia and the noble scarifies. And "we will never forget that," Min added.

The Ambassador said he will make efforts to further strengthen the friendship of Ethiopia and Korea.

A representative of the Office of Addis Ababa Mayor, Kassa Woldesenbet noted that South Korea is a development partner for Ethiopia and the brotherly friendship is also tied in the diplomatic fields too.

Particularly, the human resources development activities by Koreans to create strong working culture are remarkable fruits of the relation, he added.