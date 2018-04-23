Zimbabwe: Mutasa Has No Regrets

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Mutasa insisted he had no regrets about losing Denver Mukamba to old foes CAPS United after the midfielder yesterday plotted the Glamour Boys' downfall with a solitary strike that handed the Green Machine the bragging rights at the National Sports Stadium. Mukamba, who was rejected by DeMbare at the beginning of the season on disciplinary grounds, rose to the big stage with a sublime 67th minute goal as if to remind DeMbare of what they lost when they loaned him out to their biggest rivals.

However, the Glamour Boys also felt aggrieved when referee Norman Matemera denied them what they thought was a 90th minute equaliser when goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba appeared to scoop substitute Panashe Mutasa's header from behind the goal line.

It was a difficult call that probably needed the assistance of goal-line technology. But the day belonged to Mukamba who turned out to be the tormentor-in-chief of his parent club.

Absorbing all the spotlight around him with ease, Mukamba fired some early warning shots and had the Makepekepe crowd on their feet just seconds into the game with curling effort which crashed against the woodwork.

Nevertheless, his goal, a grounder placed with accuracy from inside the box into the bottom corner midway through the second half, condemned DeMbare to their fourth defeat in seven starts.

In fact, Dynamos have not won a match this season and, although their coach Mutasa has been battling to keep a straight face under the mounting pressure, alarm bells should be ringing louder in their camp.

"Obvious, when you say we don't want a player I would like to believe, as a father, that you are not wishing him bad.

"This is football, this has happened worldwide that players move from one team to another. You might not behave on this side but probably when you go to the other side you would want to rectify your mistakes.

"So, I say well done to Denver Mukamba, he scored a crucial goal for CAPS United. But we are Dynamos, I don't have any regrets about Denver moving to CAPS United. The whole idea is 'do you have the personnel that you want as a team?'" said Mutasa.

With three points from a possible 21, the situation could be getting out of control for DeMbare who find themselves buried second from bottom on the log standings.

Mutasa told journalists that he has not been given an ultimatum and is geared to soldier on until the team finds its rhythm. "What is key for me is that I am a professional coach, I do my job and it's only God who knows my fate," said Mutasa.

"Congratulations to Lloyd Chitembwe and his CAPS United side, they managed to outwit us. I would like to believe that we came short in front of goal but we created chances.

"In these derby matches when you get two-three and you don't put them away you get punished. They got their goal and we got punished, it wasn't our day."

Mukamba, after hitting the upright with the first attempt of the day, was back to haunt DeMbare with a brilliant piece of skill when he turned Godfrey Mukambi inside out and forced a desperate clearance by Jimmy Tigere on the 16th minute.

His teammates, John Zhuwawu and Nigerian Abisirim Chidiebere, also came close in the opening half. But DeMbare had clearer chances with Quality Kangadze missing a glut before the referee blew the half time whistle. But Makepekepe were the better side in the second half played under a light shower.

Mukamba bagged Makepekepe's third win in seven games after he drilled home from Brian Muzondiwa's square ball, to beat goalkeeper Mateyaunga. Chitembwe was full of praises for Mukamba, who appears to be getting better with each game and also repaying the faith he has invested in him.

"Like I have always said, Denver has quality and we expect him to deliver such kind of performances especially if you give him more of the freedom to express himself in the way he feels but it has to be within the team's context, within the tactical context.

"So I think he deserves at the moment to be part of the team and we give him the freedom, the boys are there to help him and I am sure he is enjoying it.

"It's a great feeling to win the derby but I want to admit it was a very difficult game for us, especially in the first half. I thought Dynamos did very good homework and I strongly believe they did very well in the first 20 minutes.

"They managed to find gaps in-between our team lines. It was very difficult to try and manage the game up until half-time.

"But I thought the application by the boys in the second-half really turned the corner for us because we were much more compact and even our ball movement was much quicker. I think even the goal was great because that's typical training stuff. We do that more often in training.

"The quality of the goal, the execution from Denver was exceptional but that's what you expect especially when you have very experienced players."

Teams

CAPS United: P. Chigumba, C. Munzabwa (J. Jangano, 66th min), V. Musarurwa, D. Dauda, S. Makatuka, K. Nyamupfukudza, D. Mukamba (C. Kamhapa, 78th min), J. Ngodzo, S. Nhivi, J. Zhuwawu, A. Chidiebere (B. Muzondiwa, 59th min).

Dynamos: T. Mateyaunga, B. Moyo, O. Mushure (P. Mutasa, 69th min), G. Mukambi, M. Machazane, J. Tigere (G. Saunyama, 46th min), J. Marufu, K. Dhemere, Q. Kangadze, V. Kadonzvo (E. Mandiranga, 51st min), K. Kumwala.