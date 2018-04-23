As Zanu-PF gears for its primary elections set for next Sunday, several provinces are today holding provincial coordinating committee meetings where chairpersons are expected to announce the final lists of approved candidates. The provincial chairpersons collected lists of approved candidates for their respective provinces from the national commissariat yesterday.

Today's meetings will also mark the launch of campaigns for the primary elections. In separate interviews yesterday, several party chairpersons confirmed the PCC meetings.

Harare provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa said: "I collected the list of approved candidates from the commissariat department today (yesterday). We have a PCC meeting tomorrow (today) where I will officially notify the people who have qualified to contest. Immediately after the meeting people will be on the ground campaigning ahead of the elections. There have been some lists circulating on social media but those are not the official lists."

In Mashonaland West, provincial chairman Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi said they would have their PCC today. "We are going to meet tomorrow to prepare for primaries," he said.

"We will make sure that candidates move together conducting meetings. We will be educating them on that."

Midlands provincial chairman Cde Daniel Mackenzie said: "Yes, I received the final list of successful candidates from our province and we will announce their names at tomorrow's meeting. After that we will hit the ground running preparing for the primary elections that will be held next Sunday."

Cde Richard Moyo, who is the Matabeleland North provincial chairman, also confirmed they would have their PCC meeting tomor- row.

"I will collect the final list of candidates tomorrow and we will have our PCC meeting on Tuesday," he said.

"I will be given a directive by the national commissar on how to proceed with the programme." As a province, Cde Moyo said, they were ready for the primary elec tions.

In all, 208 candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for Senate seats, and 226 for the women's quota.

Notable entrants for National Assembly primaries include Chitungwiza Central Hospital chief executive Dr Obadiah Moyo, businessman James Makamba (Mt Darwin South), property tycoon Dr Killer Zivhu (Chivi South), former Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president Calisto Jokonya (Chivi South), former Zinara boss Frank Chitukutuku (Gormonzi South), and ZBC journalists Tendai Munengwa and Andrew Neshamba (both Mt Darwin South) and Richard Siyakurima (Uzumba).

Also in the race is The Sunday Mail's Features and Opinions Editor Garikai Mazara (Guruve South).

War veterans Cdes Victor Matemadanda and Douglas Mahiya (Gokwe Central and Harare South respectively) are also in the primaries.

Others have a clear path to the ticket: Cdes Sithembiso Nyoni (Nkayi South), Joseph Chinotimba (Buhera South), Kenneth Musanhi (Bindura North), Edmore Mhere (Masvingo Central), Winston Chitando (Gutu Central), and William Mutomba (Buhera North) are unopposed.