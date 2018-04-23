23 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mhere Launches New Album

Gospel musician Mathias Mhere launched his seventh album titled "Panogara Nyasha" at 7Arts Theatre in Avondale. It carries 10 tracks namely "Ma Tables", "Munhu Kuvanhu", "Sarafina", "Porofita", "Adam Emmanuel", "Anogara Pakati Pedu", "Simba Kubuda", "Bhuku" and the title track "Panogara Nyasha".

His CD was sold for $2500 where a local religious leader was the highest bidder. MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, who graced the event along with AFM elders, urged people to observe peace.

Songbird Olinda Marowa, who also performed at the event, left fans clamouring for more with her well-choreographed act. Ngwenya Brothers' midget dancer - Gede - proved he was not only good when playing secular music but gospel too.

He spiced up the event with his dance moves which sent the packed auditorium into delirium. As part of the campaign to promote the CDs, Mhere said he will deploy teams that will be selling copies of the product in street corners starting today.

He has also lined up a number of roadshow to promote the CD, which he believes will hold its own. Mhere said he would not lose sleep over pirates who have since flooded it in street corners after it was launched.

He urged people to buy authentic CDs from his team saying piracy was not only hurting artistes but the industry as a whole.

