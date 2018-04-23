SOUTH AFRICANS continued with their dominance of the Old Mutual Zimbabwe Open as Bryce Easton came from behind to grab the country's premier golf tournament at Royal Harare yesterday. Easton said he was happy to bounce back after going through some tough times.

"I am happy for the win after going through some tough times. It has been a long time and coming here I did not think I would make it, especially after Saturday's round where I had a 73.

"It is a great win, I was hanging on, and this gives me a chance to look ahead. I gave myself a chance and had a couple of good putts."

The Cotswold Downs player carded 69, 67, 73 and 63 to take the title away from JC Ritchie who had led from the start.

Ranked 54th on the order of merit Easton pocked R317 000 for his efforts and is now looking forward to the Zambia Open.

Pre-tournament favorite Daniel Van Tonder was runner-up on 15 under and pocketed R221 000.

Peter Karmis of South Africa and Christian Basson were tied on third place at 13-under 275.

Sunshine Tour director Garry Todd said he was happy with the successful hosting of the event.

"We are happy with the successful hosting of the tournament and hope to return next year.

"We thank Royal Harare for the good maintenance of the course and Old Mutual the sponsors as well as all those who made this tournament a success," Todd said.