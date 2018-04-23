Zimbabwe: Jibilika Begins 'Step Up to HIV' Campaign

Jibilika Dance Trust, an organisation which promotes the development of urban arts culture among youths in Zimbabwe, has begun its health awareness campaign called "Step Up 2 HIV" for 2018.The campaign promotes dissemination of information on HIV-related issues in form of art conveyed through music and dance and is expected to run until December.

Jibilika Dance Trust programmes manager, Vera Chisvo said they were happy to launch the exciting programme again this year."We are excited to be hosting this Step Up 2 HIV" campaign which is aimed to create awareness among teenagers on STIs, HIV and AIDS.

"This programme empowers young people with the knowledge, tools and opportunity to use their own art, media and ideas as a way to empower their voices for an AIDS free generation," she said.Vera said Jibilika will use its creative appeal to mobilise and engage young people while the implementing partners will be providing various services such as counselling, testing, male circumcision and related services.

Some videos and songs will be recorded featuring prominent artiste4ws towards the end of the programme.

"This project will develop multimedia toolkits such as songs and videos to reach youths around the country. The songs will be featuring many top and upcoming artists all over Zimbabwe and their names we will reveal later," said Vera.She added that the release of the song and video will mark the end of this year's Step Up 2 HIV Amplified program and the first steps towards the Jibilika festival.Recently organisers of the campaign hosted events in Mazowe and Bulawayo respectively.

The campaign that is supported by the United States President"s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)'s dreams program will be running under the theme "Amplified". The Step Up 2 HIV campaign was launched in 2013 following the success of Jibilika Dance Festival the previous year which ran under the theme Step Up 2 HIV.

The initiative went on to impact on thousands of youths in four provincial towns of Harare, Mutare, Bulawayo and Masvingo. In the same year the project won an award at the Zim Hip Hop Awards for the Best social impact.