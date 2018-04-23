Zimbabwe: Traffic Cops in the Dock

Two female traffic police officers based at Avondale Police Station in Harare appeared in court after they were found with fake Z69J books which they were using to fine traffic offenders and converting the money to personal use. Z69J books are used by traffic police to receipt traffic offenders who pay spot fines.

Claudius Mazvimba (35) and Blessmore Mushayahwaro (30) appeared before magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande and were granted $50 bail each.

They were remanded to May 2.

The pair and other traffic police officers are said to have obtained fake Z69J books which resembled the real ones and used them to accept payment from unsuspecting traffic offenders.

The court heard that they allegedly demanded cash and they would pocket it for their own personal use which is considered to be prejudicing the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

As required by the police administration procedure, traffic completed dockets are only to be filed after the attachment of the pink triplicate copy from a receipted Z69J books that would have been obtained through the normal traffic administration system.

In this light, the duo would allegedly submit their completed dockets to their authorities for closure and filing on the strength of these pink triplicate copies.