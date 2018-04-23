23 April 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Soldiers Arrested in Bal'ad Town for Deadly Gunfight

The commissioner of Bal'ad district Qasim Ali Nur has said on Monday that security forces have managed to detain two government soldiers for Sunday's deadly infighting.

Nur added that the soldiers belonging to Somali military will be arraigned in court on charges of being behind the exchange of a gunfire in the town.

On the other hand, the district commissioner has denied that the government forces in the city have sided with two soldiers during the confrontation.

Somali PM Hassan Ali Khaire has previously warned the frequent infight between the army soldiers and called on the military commanders to stop the nonsense clashes.

Somali forces face the threat of Al-Shabaab and attacks as they are trying the flush out the militants from their remaining strongholds in the country.

