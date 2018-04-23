Somalia: MP Refutes Reports of Govt Intervention in Parliament

Mohamed Omar Dalha, a long-serving Somali lawmaker has vehemently denied reports indicating that the executive branch is intervening in the national assembly's affairs.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, MP Dalha refuted the allegation of government influence in the upcoming election of the speaker of the lower house of Somali parliament as baseless.

He added that the vote for the speakership will be free and fair as the candidates eyeing the seat already began to register for the election which will take place April 30.

The candidate vying for the seat include the ministers of defence and water as well as the state minister for trade and industry who resigned today from his post.

The election came after former speaker Mohamed Osman Jawari stepped down on 9th April following a vote of no confidence motion against him.