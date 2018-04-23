Ethiopia: Premier Pledges to Make Gondar Economic Hub

The federal government would work jointly with Amhara State government to make Gondar an economic corridor of the area, Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed pledges. The Premier has also praised Gondar's historical role as the foundation for Ethiopian unity.

On his visit to Gondar yesterday, Premier Dr. Abiy delivered a speech for more than 40,000 people drawn from various section of Gondar area. He said that the federal government in collaboration with the regional government will work to make Gondar the economic corridor of the area and for the economic benefit of the youth.

Gondar should play its vital role to increase Ethiopian foreign trade, he added.

Gondar is the sign of unity, togetherness and base of Ethiopian history, the premier restated.

"Gondar has a bold stake in Ethiopian History. It is the home of miraculous history, the base of modern Ethiopia and the center of victory and faith" Dr. Abiy said. When Ethiopia lost its unity during the era of the princes, Gondar played a remarkable role in unifying the nation through the heroic deeds of Emperor Tewodros, he added.

He said that for the secure economic benefit and income of the youth and the society government will work aggressively with the regional administration. The premier has advised the youth to change and develop themselves and their localities by wisely using the gifts of nature.

Today as receivers of ancestor's history, all together, we have to build democratic unity and justice for our country and government will work to implement proper peace, democracy and justice for the people of Amhara as they struggled and paid a lot of scarifices for Ethiopia.