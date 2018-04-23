Ethiopia: Cultural Restaurants - Beyond Serving Food

Photo: Ethiopian Herald

A large coffee table that contains 100 coffee cups tells the deep conection between Ethiopians and coffee ceremony.

Ethiopia is one of the ancient countries and rich in cultural diversity. The nations and nationalities living together in tolerance created their different cultures since time past.

Cultural restaurants are one of the displays where the tools which are being used offer tourists better knowledge of the peoples' creativity. This have been playing indisputable role in building positive image of the country.

According to Addis Ababa Culture and Tourism Bureau, tourism service institutions such as hotel, cafe, restaurants, guesthouses and bars have constitute cultural arts and music to provide full services and demonstrate good image of the nation to tourists and their customers.

The Bureau's Tourism Supervisor, Temesgen Mekonen told the Ethiopian Herald that cultural restaurants have significant roles in promoting cultural foods, traditional liqueurs, raiment, and other cultural materials. These need to be utilized as they are the identity symbols of the nation.

Temesegen continues that the number of cultural restaurants is increasing gradually with quality services. Currently, the bureau registered eleven high level cultural restaurants though they have no adequate tourism destination. The cultural features of the restaurants start from nomenclature in local language. They are built in a traditional manner that displays art and include utilization of cultural service materials.

In order to provide quality service, supervisors monitor them at least two to three times a year and help owners and their employee through giving them either technical or administrative advices. As well, the bureau also gives training various titles related to restaurants, managing, watering and reception. And even is going to carry out it for the 6th time for a month to that would be extended to its structures at sub-cities and Woreda level, adds Temesegen.

Since tourists do not come only to have the tastes of the cultural dishes, these service delivering intuitions should also focus beyond supplying food. They have to concentrate on business making, entertainment, guide them to discover the different values of Ethiopia, he noted.

Tourists from different parts of the world visit the capital first. Therefore, the city must initiate and guide them to places where they can get pleased according to their interests. And it is significant to give better attention to what service delivering institutions in the city.

In addition, some tourists deliberately stay in the city to entertain, understand the unique culture of the city, and participate in various cultural restaurants giving rewards for traditional dancers and players, noted Temesgen.

General Manager of Cultural Restaurant in Hiber Ethiopia Sarra Assefa said that in many cultural restaurants, heritages of nation and nationalities are found hanging over the walls of the building. So that, this is shows the uniqueness of the culture, she believes.

According to Sara, many tourists usually asks how Ethiopian coffee ceremony is prepared and its accompanied meal. They often introduce the culture when they go back to their home country. Thus, the contribution of cultural restaurants is tremendous to hasten the tourism industry in this country, she added.

In addition, tourists are more attracted with a meal on Moseb, which is some peoples became in group and setting round the table they eat. They order food as they want made up of meat or Shirro wot. Apart from this, the coffee ceremony also defers from other country since the steps that start from picking up, preparing flour and serving peoples setting together and discussing ideas in different issue. In Ethiopia, anyone who was served coffee in a restaurant would give blessing and thanks for the servant. It is also indicating that the culture of Ethiopia during feeding and drinking ceremony.

Beside this, when tourists enter into this country and get service in this restaurant, the government will benefit from tax as well as earn foreign currency. These cultural restaurants has also contribution for increasing employment rate, noted Sarra. She also added that even if cultural restaurants plays indisputable role for cultural exchange, the government and other pertinent stakeholders need to promote the nation's cultural heritages, she commented.

Manager of Yod Abyssinia Cultural Restaurant Daniel Fikadu agreed with Saras point of views that cultural restaurants differ from other coffee service provider institutions such as cafeteria, bar, and hotel among others. According to Daniel, restaurants play a role to make tourists get comfort and satisfied with the hospitality of this country.

Adding to this, the restaurant in collaboration with the culture and tourism bureau, airlines and other governmental institutions to make the country's tourism sector more attractive and contribute to national economic growth and build the image of the country.

The culture and tourism bureau has now been playing a lion share role in facilitating conducive tourist hosting environments for such cultural restaurants through promoting the country's tourism brand both inside the country and abroad. The same is true the Ethiopian airlines is also promoting for tourism flow.

Upgrading from cultural restaurant to cultural hotel is the next plan of Daniel as many customers and tourists request.

Zewdu Seid and his wife run a small and medium restaurant in Lalibella town, one of the major tourist hubs of the country located in Amhara State. They came to Addis to share experiences of cultural restaurants like Yod Abyssinia.

According to Zewdu and his wife they have learnt many things about running a restaurant like customers handling, house building, material use, method that used the attractive pictures and the likes are some learned from the restaurant that are simply shown the country's culture and practicing on their new restaurant when they go, as they said.

BY MESERET BEHAILU

Keep walking: caring for the homeless

Rain at this season in our country is not much expected in most parts of Ethiopia but the clouds have been forming and heavy rain has been showering but less frequently. This could be not a problem at all and it could even be a sign of a better summer coming. But, both a scorching hot sun and freezing rainy seasons, in some level are the worst part of life for the homeless everywhere around the globe.

Not only the hostile seasons but also ordinary days , full of embarrassment, which are the results of being abandoned or left behind by the public, would always darken the lives of the homeless. Most of the homeless who live on the streets are young and victims of different addictions mainly alcohol and tobacco.

It is obvious that these kids are involved in these addictions not by choice but by the situation of the life they are living. Thus, the health of the homeless could be more critical than other ordinary people.

Some generous individuals, governmental and nongovernmental institutions put efforts to change the lives of the homeless with different initiatives. For instance, The Metals & Engineering Corporation (MetEC) and the Elshadai Relief & Development Association (ERDA) have been picking up thousands of youths who live on streets for rehabilitation and giving them life skill and technical trainings for years.

The lives of many homeless youth have changed after they graduated from the trainings and have been able to engage in different private jobs and even put their foot prints in different mega projects of the Nation.

On the other hand, religious festivities play crucial role to demonstrate the love and generosity of Ethiopians to one another. Faithful of the Ethiopian Orthodox have celebrated Easter two weeks before and it is a common and thoughtful practice to see people feeding and clothing the poor and the homeless during such holidays.

But this is not good enough and the efforts of leaving no one behind has to include medical services. St. Paul Hospital in collaboration with concerned individuals have launched a medical service initiative for people living on streets last year.

According to Kidist Tesfaye Innovative Strategic Operations Director at the Hospital, feeding poor people is one generous way of humanity. But for institutions like St. Paul the health of these people must come first.

"We found out that most of them needed medical care. There were street kids who died because they didn't get medical treatments. St. Paul has the resource to provide medical service for this people and we started the initiative. Thus, the Hospital has given medical treatment for more than 100 homeless people in the past year. We have saved the lives of many whose health have been on critical condition.," she told The Ethiopian Herald.

The medical service has been undertaken this year and more than 80 health workers have participated voluntarily. As a result, 150 homeless youth have gained medical care.

According to her, these people have to get medical services in every health center they can reach. "The Ministry of Health has also shown commitment to support the effort," she added.

However, people who live on the streets have no permanent settlement and it is hard to follow up their situation. Medical service for such group of people is free but most of them are not aware. There are also awareness gaps between health workers in terms of welcoming the homeless and providing the service without delays and long procedures. "This is also one issue of concern that we are trying to deal with," she noted.

On the other hand, more efforts should be made not only to improve their health but also to change their life style. "We are trying our best to establish cooperation with NGOs who are interested on the issue," said Kidist.