South Africa: What You're Saying About Former President Zuma's Young Fiance...

Photo: Vuyo Valashiya/ Twitter

Social media users reacted to Jacob Zuma's fiance news.

Blog

With everything that was on former President Jacob Zuma's to-do list in 2017, from reshuffling Cabinet ministers to traveling the world, he still found the time to start a relationship with a 24-year-old woman, which ended with a baby boy being on his birthday this year. I mean, will he ever cease to amaze us?

The news of his soon-to-be wife Nonkanyiso Conco was met with equal parts derision and incredulity. Conco is 10 years younger than his son Duduzani Zuma. Can you imagine Duduzani calling a 24-year- old woman "mama".

Many social media users weren't amused by the news - and some went as far as calling him a paedophile.

"The child of the new wife is going to have one confusing life. Imagine your father being older than your grandma" - @Neo_Manezzy said on Twitter.

"Why are we acting surprised. Jacob Zuma has done this before. Here is the picture of Jacob Zuma when he just met his first wife Thobeka Madiba Zuma. She was around 22 years old. The man is addicted to kids. He is a pedophile!" - @xolile_r

"People treat Zuma like he never did anything good for South African citizens... At his Funeral I know they'll cry like they loved him😰😭.... Why Only Zuma? What about De Klerk and others?" - @SakumziAdam

Others defended Conco, saying that people need to mind their own business.

"A 24 years old women is old enough to make her own decisions. If she wants to marry Jacob Zuma then so be it, No need for insults and Judgements, whether it's for love or money FACT IS IT'S NONE OF OUR BUSINESS!" - @Donald_Emkay

Some suggested that Conco is a gold digger.

"Women love money, " @leftaneasy

"The parents of Nonkanyiso should be blamed because sure thing Zuma made a consensus with family .But a 76 old grandfather fathered a 24-year-old.Sies parents.Oh lobola was paid". - @Owomhlaba

"Former president #JacobZuma reportedly has a new baby. His family says it's none of our business how he spends his time now that he's not in office. I say congratulations Nxamalala"- @NoloyisoMtembu

Conco, who gave birth on April 12, confirmed to the media that she is getting married to the former president, who is 52 years older than her.

Conco has reportedly already changed her name to Nonkanyiso Conco-Zuma.

There are reports that both Zuma and Conco's family have agreed on the lobola amount and a certain portion has already been deposited to the Conco family. The newborn makes Zuma a father of 23 children with 11 women.

Add your comment below...