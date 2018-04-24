Nigeria: #BigBrotherNaija Makes Billions From Voting

Photo: Africa Magic

BBNaija - the last five standing.

The just-concluded third season of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija "Double Wahala", may have made billion from viewers.

The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed that over 170 million votes were cast in the course of the season, 30 million of it coming in the final week.

Although commentators on social medials are suggesting the show may have raked in as much as N5.1billion, that claim could not be independently verified by this medium.

The calculation being made is that going by the 170million people who voted during the show and paid N30 per SMS, the revenue from the show would be N5.1billion.

But organisers say that computation is faulty as a lot of the votes were cast online, and it was free. They also explained that telcoms through which the votings were done held back substantial part of the SMS fee.

Based on how the BBNaija game works, viewers were asked to cast votes for their favourite housemates to keep them in the house as the housemate with the highest votes would win.

The cost of voting was N30.

The winner took home a N45 million package containing N25 million in cash, a new SUV worth N12 million, a complete home entertainment system worth N3.3 million and an all-expense paid trip for two worth N4.7 million.

This numbers show that the organisers of the show may have made a huge profit from proceeds of the show.

The revenue from SMS excludes proceeds from adverts and sponsorships from PayPorte, Heritage bank, MiniMee, Pepsi, Dano milk, among others.

BB Naija came to a close on Sunday with Miracle emerging the winner after 85 days of competition with 19 other housemates.