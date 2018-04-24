23 April 2018

Nigeria: Police Lay Siege to Dino Melaye's Residence

By Samuel Ogundipe

A combined team of mobile and regular police officers are laying a siege to the Abuja home of Dino Melaye, a senator from Kogi State, his aides have told PREMIUM TIMES.

Two aides of the senator who did not want to be named because they have no formal approval to speak on his behalf said the police officers arrived at about 1:40 p.m. at Mr Melaye's residence in Maitama District.

PREMIUM TIMES visited the property Monday and observed 26 armed officers outside Mr Melaye's home.

It was unclear whether there were other operatives inside. Police vehicles were parked nearby.

The siege came hours after Mr Melaye was detained at the airport and prevented from travelling on an official trip to Morocco.

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) detained Mr Melaye, apparently based on information that he was on the wanted list of the police.

But rather than take the senator into custody, the police instead reportedly distanced themselves from the arrest. Mr Melaye was subsequently allowed to walk away by the NIS officials.

The siege marked the second attempt to forcibly arrest Mr Melaye by the police. The first came in early March when officers from special anti-robbery squad laid a siege to the FCT High Court in Maitama, where Mr Melaye had been arraigned and granted bail on separate charges hours earlier.

It was not immediately clear why the police are now at his home.

