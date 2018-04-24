23 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Presidency Condemns Killing of Nigerian By South African Mob

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
Attacks against Nigerians.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike dabiri -Erewa, on Monday described the killing of Clement Nwaogu, another Nigerian in Rustenburg, South Africa as unfortunate.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement in Abuja condemned the burning of Mr Nwaogu to death by a mob in the latest xenophobia attack in South Africa.

She called on South African authorities to find a lasting solution to the incessant killing of Nigerians in that country.

She also urged Nigerians living abroad to obey the laws of countries where they lived, and avoid crime and criminality to avoid unwarranted attacks and killings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the killing of the Mr Nwaogu comes less than 10 days after another Nigerian, ThankGod Okoro, 30.

The presidential aide said Rustenburg, where the incident happened was a particularly hostile and a volatile community.

She noted that 14 Nigerians who protested the killing of a fellow citizen in that country's North West Province some months ago were still in detention.

She said though a bailable offence, the judge had been threatened not to release them.

"Just a few days ago, on April 17, the case came up in court. There was so much tension that even the Nigerian lawyers representing the Nigerians had to be escorted to court by Diplomatic police.

"The community has vowed to deal with anyone who plays a positive role in getting the accused Nigerians return to Rustenberg," she said.

She said the Nigerian mission in Pretoria and the consulate in Johannesburg had done everything possible, in the recent past, to get justice for Nigerians in South Africa.

"Four South African policemen are currently in court for allegedly killing and maltreating Nigerians with embassy officials constantly present in court for the hearings. This is the first time this will be happening.

"However, the early warning signals put in place by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interiors of both countries need to be reviewed."

Nigeria

Buhari Gets Ultimatum to Retract 'Lazy' Comment Against Youths

A group, the Unified Nigeria Youth Forum (UNYF) has given President Muhammadu Buhari a seven-day ultimatum to retract… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.