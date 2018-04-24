23 April 2018

Nigeria: Army Discovers, Destroys Boko Haram Training Camp

Photo: Premium Times
Boko Haram Commander, Abubakar Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has announced the discovery of a Boko Haram training base in Benisheikh, Borno State.

The army, in a statement by a spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, a colonel, said the base was destroyed by soldiers with one of the insurgents killed in the process.

The Boko Haram insurgency has caused over 100,000 deaths since 2009, according the Borno State government.

The terror group has been largely decimated by soldiers, but is still able to carry out attacks mainly on civilian targets in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

Read Mr Nwachukwu's full statement below.

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed at a Forward Operational Base in Benisheikh have uncovered a Boko Haram training camp where instructional training was provided to its foot soldiers.

Troops uncovered the camp located in a hide out in Afa general area on Sunday morning at about 9.30 am, following a tip off that insurgents were being trained in the hideout.

Armed with the information, troops immediately mobilised to the area where they conducted a cordon and search operation.

During the operation, troops encountered elements of Boko Haram insurgents who were withdrawing hastily from the camp. In the shootout that ensued, troops killed one of the insurgents and recovered one Dane gun.

Troops also rescued one Mallam Abba, who was held hostage in the camp by the insurgents.

The entire training camp has been destroyed by the gallant troops.

