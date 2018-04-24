23 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Liberia's Success Is Important to Us - Osinbajo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigeria will continue to extend a full range of diplomatic and other forms of assistance to Liberia as the country progresses with a new administration, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, while receiving his Liberian counterpart, Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, earlier today.

"Nigeria is committed to working with Liberia, we are certainly committed; the success of Liberia is important to us," the Vice President noted.

Liberian Vice President Taylor commended the Federal Government for its support for Liberia during the immediate past administration of Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, while also urging that such kind of support should be maintained under the new presidency of George Weah.

"Like you pointed out, we have invested considerably in Liberia and our support for the Sirleaf administration is also in that respect. You can expect that we shall continue to support and even do much more for Liberia," Prof. Osinbajo stated.

Both Vice Presidents also spoke on the significance of their youth population, the role of technology in development and the need for greater intracontinental trade among African countries.

The Liberian VP, who arrived Nigeria few days ago, spoke on Friday at the Inaugural African Women Summit for Peace and Development.

Nigeria

Buhari Gets Ultimatum to Retract 'Lazy' Comment Against Youths

A group, the Unified Nigeria Youth Forum (UNYF) has given President Muhammadu Buhari a seven-day ultimatum to retract… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.