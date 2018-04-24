23 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Chimamanda Adichie 'Upset' With Hillary Clinton's 'Wife' Bio

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
By Njideka Agbo

Notable Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is in the news for her reaction towards Hillary Clinton's twitter bio.

Adichie, on Sunday, interviewed former US presidential aspirant, Hillary Clinton at a PEN World Voices Festival. During the interview, she used the opportunity to ask Clinton a rather interesting question about why her twitter bio read 'wife' before anything else.

"In your Twitter account, the first word that describes you is 'Wife.' And then I think it's 'Mom,' and then it's 'Grandmother. And when I saw that, I have to confess that I felt just a little bit upset. And then I went and I looked at your husband's Twitter account, and the first word was not 'husband".

To this, Clinton responded, "When you put it like that, I'm going to change it".

Clinton quoting Barbara Bush continued,

"She said, you know, at the end of the day, it won't matter if you got a raise, it won't matter if you wrote a great book, if you are not also someone who values relationships"

She added, "It shouldn't be either/or. It should be that if you are someone who is defining yourself by what you do and what you accomplish, and that is satisfying, then more power to you. That is how you should be thinking about your life, and living it. If you are someone who primarily defines your life in relationship to others, then more power to you, and live that life the way Barbara Bush lived that life, and how proud she was to do it"

"But I think most of us as women in today's world end up in the middle. Wanting to have relationships, wanting to invest in them, nurture them, but also pursuing our own interests".

More on This

Reactions to Chimamanda Adichie's Displeasure With Hillary Clinton 'Wife' Bio

Earlier in the day, we brought you information that Chimamanda was not exactly pleased with Hillary Clinton's inclusion… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.