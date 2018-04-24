Nigeria: Chimamanda Adichie 'Upset' With Hillary Clinton's 'Wife' Bio

Notable Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is in the news for her reaction towards Hillary Clinton's twitter bio.

Adichie, on Sunday, interviewed former US presidential aspirant, Hillary Clinton at a PEN World Voices Festival. During the interview, she used the opportunity to ask Clinton a rather interesting question about why her twitter bio read 'wife' before anything else.

"In your Twitter account, the first word that describes you is 'Wife.' And then I think it's 'Mom,' and then it's 'Grandmother. And when I saw that, I have to confess that I felt just a little bit upset. And then I went and I looked at your husband's Twitter account, and the first word was not 'husband".

To this, Clinton responded, "When you put it like that, I'm going to change it".

Clinton quoting Barbara Bush continued,

"She said, you know, at the end of the day, it won't matter if you got a raise, it won't matter if you wrote a great book, if you are not also someone who values relationships"

She added, "It shouldn't be either/or. It should be that if you are someone who is defining yourself by what you do and what you accomplish, and that is satisfying, then more power to you. That is how you should be thinking about your life, and living it. If you are someone who primarily defines your life in relationship to others, then more power to you, and live that life the way Barbara Bush lived that life, and how proud she was to do it"

"But I think most of us as women in today's world end up in the middle. Wanting to have relationships, wanting to invest in them, nurture them, but also pursuing our own interests".